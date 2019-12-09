WATCH: Gazini shares fear of not being able to share emotion in English

MANILA, Philippines— Philippine bet to Miss Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados shared one of her struggles in her pageant journey.

Asked for one thing that she is struggling with, the 23-year-old Cebuana shared that she fears not being able to convey her emotions in English.

“There are days [when] you feel like you’re not doing enough at all and thinking all about you know… the speech that we’re gonna do and what I’m scared the most is to not be able to share my emotions or my feelings in English language,” Gazini said in Miss Universe Unlocked.

Her competitor Miss Netherlands Sharon Pieksma, likewise, said she feels the same as Gazini.

“Yeah, I have the same problem,” the Dutch said, adding that she is not used to speaking out her feelings despite modeling for 11 years.

“On the final day for Miss Netherlands, in the rehearsals I cried, I couldn’t speak up, I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t explain myself and now I’m here,” Sharon said.

The two also exchanged the preparations they did for Miss Universe pageant.

For her part, Gazini shared the Philippines’ “duck walk.”

In a previous interview, Gazini, who hails from Talisay, Cebu, said that she might request for an interpreter for the coronation night.

“I will think about it. Kasi I would like to showcase the Bisaya language in an international arena,” Gazini said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Of course, I’m a proud Bisaya myself… But then again, I have to reconsider because not all people can understand that language. So, I will reconsider that po,” she added.