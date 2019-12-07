LIVE updates: The 68th Miss Universe pageant

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Catriona Gray will crown her successor at the 2019 edition of the Miss Universe competition on December 9 (Manila time).

Philippine bet Gazini Ganados is looking to pull a back-to-back victory for the country as she competes against 89 other representatives at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The pageant kicks off on Saturday, December 7 (Manila time) with the Preliminary and National Costume Competition at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta where the Miss Universe beauties will compete for a spot in the Top 20.

This year's selection committee will be composed of actress Gaby Espino, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart Sebrechts , businesswonab Bozoma Saint John, Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, beauty blogger Sazan Hendrix and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.