LIVE updates: The 68th Miss Universe pageant
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Catriona Gray will crown her successor at the 2019 edition of the Miss Universe competition on December 9 (Manila time).

Philippine bet Gazini Ganados is looking to pull a back-to-back victory for the country as she competes against 89 other representatives at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The pageant kicks off on Saturday, December 7 (Manila time) with the Preliminary and National Costume Competition at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta where the Miss Universe beauties will compete for a spot in the Top 20.

This year's selection committee will be composed of actress Gaby Espino, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart Sebrechts, businesswonab Bozoma Saint John, Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, beauty blogger Sazan Hendrix and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.

PhilStar.com will bring you the much-awaited beauty competition with videos and live updates on the candidates, preliminary competition, and coronation night slated December 9, 8 a.m. —  Live preliminaries video from YouTube/Juan Jr Laid Espina

