The Miss Universe 2019 “Power of Unity” Crown was finally revealed at an exclusive press event in Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Dec. 5, 2019 (early morning on Dec. 6, 2019 in the Philippines).
AFP, Getty Images North America/Marcus Ingram
In Photos: Miss Universe unveils new diamond-studded $5-million crown
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2019 “Power of Unity” Crown was finally revealed at an exclusive press event in Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Thursday (early Friday morning in the Philippines).

The crown, composed of 18-karat gold and more than 1,770 diamonds, was sponsored and designed by world-class jeweler Pascal Mouawad.

It is valued at around $5 million (estimated P253.7 million), Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart said during the press event.

Mouawad on its Facebook page said the Power of Unity Crown celebrates themes of modernity, achievement, journey, power and femininity.

This marks the first time that the family-owned luxury jeweler company Mouawad designed a crown for Miss Universe.

The coronation night of the 68th Miss Universe will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States on Sunday (Monday in the Philippines).

Miss Universe Catriona Gray and Pascal Mouawad unveil the new Miss Universe crown on December 5, 2019 at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Endeavor/AFP

 

Paula M. Sugart, Miss Universe Catriona Gray and Pascal Mouawad unveil the new Miss Universe crown on December 5, 2019 at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Endeavor/AFP

 

