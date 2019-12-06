In Photos: Miss Universe unveils new diamond-studded $5-million crown

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2019 “Power of Unity” Crown was finally revealed at an exclusive press event in Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Thursday (early Friday morning in the Philippines).

The crown, composed of 18-karat gold and more than 1,770 diamonds, was sponsored and designed by world-class jeweler Pascal Mouawad.

It is valued at around $5 million (estimated P253.7 million), Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart said during the press event.

Mouawad on its Facebook page said the Power of Unity Crown celebrates themes of modernity, achievement, journey, power and femininity.

This marks the first time that the family-owned luxury jeweler company Mouawad designed a crown for Miss Universe.

The coronation night of the 68th Miss Universe will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States on Sunday (Monday in the Philippines).

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Endeavor/AFP Miss Universe Catriona Gray and Pascal Mouawad unveil the new Miss Universe crown on December 5, 2019 at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.