Meet the 90 beauties vying for Miss Universe 2019 crown

MANILA, Philippines — Ninety women will compete for this year's Miss Universe crown.

Philippine bet Gazini Ganados is eyeing for a back-to-back victory as reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray will hand over her title.

The 90 ladies will compete at the Preliminary and National Costume Competition on Saturday (Manila time) before the coronation night on Monday (Manila time).