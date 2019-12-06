MOVIES
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray announces the Mouawad crown for Miss Universe 2019 on December 5, 2019.
HO/The Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather
Meet the 90 beauties vying for Miss Universe 2019 crown
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ninety women will compete for this year's Miss Universe crown.

Philippine bet Gazini Ganados is eyeing for a back-to-back victory as reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray will hand over her title.

The 90 ladies will compete at the Preliminary and National Costume Competition on Saturday (Manila time) before the coronation night on Monday (Manila time).

