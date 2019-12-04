MOVIES
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee
Michelle Dee via Instagram, screenshot
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee addresses safety concerns amid London Bridge terror attack
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has marked herself and the rest of the pageant’s candidates safe amid the recent terror attack in London.

Two people were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan recently.

In her Instagram account, Michelle posted a video on her IG story, saying that all of them at Miss World are safe.

“Hello everyone, we are currently on our back to the hotel. Unfortunately, we heard that something happened on the London Bridge today. Somebody got hurt, and the National Directors and people from our respective countries have been asking if anyone of us are affected but no, we're all fine,” Michelle said.

Michelle added that the Miss World Organization is taking care of all of them.

“The Miss World Organization is taking really good care of us. And just to clarify, we stay by the Tower Bridge, not the London Bridge,” she said.

“We're fine. Sa mga kababayan ko, puwede na kayo matulog. Magandang gabi sa inyong lahat, and I love you guys,” she added.

Michelle vies for the Philippines' second Miss World crown. The coronation night will be on December 14 in London.

MICHELLE DEE MISS WORLD
