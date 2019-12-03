WATCH: Dimples Romana shares Angel Locsin's witty birthday present

MANILA, Philippines — “Kadenang Ginto” star Dimples Romana, who plays the villain Daniela Mondragon-Bartolome or “Dani girl" in the series, recently shared the hilarious but touching birthday gift given to her by her friend and fellow Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin.

“Piling pili kung anong maleta ang gagamitin ni Dani girl eh. Pero share ko lang sa inyo itong si Angel nung birthday ko… dumaan din may dala-dalang pulang maleta,” Dimples said during the JuanLife Personal Accident Insurance media launch last week.

(Dani girl’s signature suitcase is unmistakable. But let me just share with you Angel’s birthday gift to me...she came by with a red suitcase in hand.)

Dimples, the brand ambassador of JuanLife, celebrated her 35th birthday last November 13.

"‘Yun ang birthday gift niya sakin. Pulang maleta galing Rome. I think doon niya binili. Tapos wala, tuwang tuwa lang siya nang nakita niya ko,” Dimples said.

(That was her birthday gift to me. It was a red suitcase from Rome. I think that’s where she bought it. And she just arrived so happy to see me.)

“Kinukulit niya ako na may dala dala akong maleta kasi sabi niya sa kasal daw niya mag-pula ako. ‘Ba't naman ako magpupula sa kasal mo?’ sabi ko,” Dimples delightedly recalled.

(She was playing around because she said she wanted me to wear red on her wedding. So I said, ‘Why would I wear red to your wedding?’)

Dimples said Angel wanted a red motif for her wedding. In August, she also spilled details on Angel’s upcoming wedding with film producer Neil Arce.

Dimples became a Department of Tourism ambassador after #OhDani memes with screengrabs of Daniela Mondragon in her signature red dress and red suitcase became trending on social media.

“I’m just very grateful that all my friends are, you know, very supportive,” the Kapamilya star said warmly.

“Grabe sila, ha, sa’kin. ‘Di niyo ma-imagine si Bea, si Jen, everyone, si Papa Piolo…”

(They’re too much. You can’t imagine how caring everyone is, Bea, Jen, Papa Piolo…)

"Dimples is a relatable brand endorser for JuanLife because she represents our target market: family nurturers who are central in every Filipino family and will do anything to ensure their loved one's security and success,” said Roselle Masirag, General Manager of Agile Insurance Agency and Business Technologies Inc. "They are resilient, problem-solvers, solution-seekers and entrepreneurial by heart, who lives day-by-day making decisions for their family”

Developed in partnership with non-life insurance company, Stronghold Insurance Company Inc., JuanLife Personal Accident Insurance covers death and injury due to accident and acts of nature. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho