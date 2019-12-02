MOVIES
Kylie Padilla at the ABS-CBN 2019 red carpet
Kylie Padilla at the ABS-CBN 2019 red carpet
Kylie Padilla shares update on hacked social media account
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that her Twitter account has been recovered after getting hacked recently.

In her Instagram account, Kylie shared the good news by posting the screenshot of her Twitter account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you @gmanetwork @artistcenter ????????

A post shared by ???? (@kylienicolepadilla) on

“Account recovered thank you @gmanetwork @ArtistCenter for helping me recover my account,” she wrote.

Last November 30, Kylie posted on her Instagram account that her Twitter account was hacked.  

“So my Twitter account has been hacked. Just letting you guys know,” Kylie captioned the post.

This was not the first time that a celebrity's social media account has been hacked. Last September, Kris Bernal said that her Instagram account was hacked by foreign hackers. But after a few days, Kris regained access on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya actress and YouTube vlogger Alex Gonzaga also revealed last October that hackers tried to hack her YouTube channel.

