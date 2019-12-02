MOVIES
MUSIC
John Lloyd Cruz and Scarlet Snow Belo
Scarlet Snow Belo via Instagram
John Lloyd Cruz bonds with Scarlet Snow Belo in Japan
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internet child sensation Scarlet Snow Belo has gained a friend while attending the wedding of actor-TV host Vhong Navarro and writer Tanya Bautista in Japan.

In her Instagram account, Scarlet posted a video with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz. In the video clip, John Lloyd can be seen telling Scarlet a story about animals and hunters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His name is JL. Do you know him?

A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on

“I made a new friend today. He’s pretty good with kids. His name is JL. Do you know him?” Scarlet wrote in the caption.

In the latter part of the video, John Lloyd asked Scarlet if she wanted to play with his son Elias.

“I think Elias is ready to play? You want to play with him?" John Lloyd said, to which Scarlet replied with "Yes."

Scarlet, together with her parents, celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, and John Lloyd were in Japan to attend Vhong and Tanya's union.

In his speech at the wedding, John Lloyd shared some pieces of advice for the couple.

“Gawa kayong baby, pare. Gawa kayong maraming baby. Masaya,” John Lloyd told Vhong.

"Parang iyon ang magpapaganda sa mundo ... maraming babies para palitan ‘yong mga katulad natin,” he added.

