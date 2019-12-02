Sharon Cuneta denies Duterte's allegation vs Kiko

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta has denied Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's claim that she wanted her husband, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, out of their house.

In her Facebook page, Sharon said she just spent her whole day with her husband together with their daughter and some friends.

“I just spent the whole day with Kiko, Miel, Miguel, ZsaZsa and Conrad in our farm, so this piece of news sent by Kakie (Frankie) kinda shocked me!” Sharon wrote.

“I dunno if it’s true that the President, my ‘Tatay,‘ really said this, and I haven’t been able to see or speak to him since before my brother’s campaign for Mayor! So I don’t know where this is coming from, honestly,” she added.

She, however, defended the president, saying that he just loves to joke about Kiko, a known opposition senator under Liberal Party.

“Tatay likes to joke sometimes, as you all know, because Kiko’s in the opposition. He has joked a few times against Kiko and about me in the past! Please rest assured that all is fine with my family,” Sharon stressed.

She assured the public that all is well between her and her husband: “My stress comes from other people and things, but right now my family and marriage have never been happier! God bless you all! Love you guys.”

Duterte made the claim at his speech during the celebration of national hero Andres Bonifacio’s 156th birthday in Caloocan City. He promised to resign from the presidency if his claim was false.

“Pinapaalis na nga ng asawa niya sa bahay niya, ayaw kay wala ibang matirahan. Totoo. Tanungin mo. At kung sabihin mo nagsisinungaling ako, I will resign. Ang sinasabi ko totoo ‘yan,” Duterte said.