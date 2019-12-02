MOVIES
MUSIC
Sharon and Duterte at the Malacanang Palace
Sharon Cuneta via Facebook
Sharon Cuneta denies Duterte's allegation vs Kiko
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta has denied Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's claim that she wanted her husband, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, out of their house.

In her Facebook page, Sharon said she just spent her whole day with her husband together with their daughter and some friends.

“I just spent the whole day with Kiko, Miel, Miguel, ZsaZsa and Conrad in our farm, so this piece of news sent by Kakie (Frankie) kinda shocked me!” Sharon wrote.

“I dunno if it’s true that the President, my ‘Tatay,‘ really said this, and I haven’t been able to see or speak to him since before my brother’s campaign for Mayor! So I don’t know where this is coming from, honestly,” she added.

She, however, defended the president, saying that he just loves to joke about Kiko, a known opposition senator under Liberal Party.

“Tatay likes to joke sometimes, as you all know, because Kiko’s in the opposition. He has joked a few times against Kiko and about me in the past! Please rest assured that all is fine with my family,” Sharon stressed.

She assured the public that all is well between her and her husband: “My stress comes from other people and things, but right now my family and marriage have never been happier! God bless you all! Love you guys.”

Duterte made the claim at his speech during the celebration of national hero Andres Bonifacio’s 156th birthday in Caloocan City. He promised to resign from the presidency if his claim was false.

“Pinapaalis na nga ng asawa niya sa bahay niya, ayaw kay wala ibang matirahan. Totoo. Tanungin mo. At kung sabihin mo nagsisinungaling ako, I will resign. Ang sinasabi ko totoo ‘yan,” Duterte said.

KIKO PANGILINAN PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bittersweet victory
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Last Nov. 20, the Ateneo Blue Eagles made history by winning their third consecutive championship (three-peat!) and achieving...
Entertainment
fb tw
Dante Rivero: Idol of the ’70s
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
Dante Rivero was rightly billed the Idol of the ‘70s.
Entertainment
fb tw
Karla Estrada's new boyfriend explains why he courted her
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Karla said she’s nervous for her boyfriend because Jam is not into showbiz.
Entertainment
fb tw
Mikhail Red: From ‘frustrated audience member’ to sought-after filmmaker
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Mikhail Red is turning out to be the most sought-after Filipino filmmaker today.
Entertainment
fb tw
Ethel Booba blasts Mocha Uson over SEA Games cauldron comment
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Comedian Ethel Booba lambasted Mocha Uson on social media after the latter posted why Sen. Franklin Drilon was questioning...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
14 hours ago
Celine finds courage
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Celine Dion’s new No. 1 selling album Courage is laden with milestones. Just think, it has been six years since she...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
What Rocco did for love
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In TBA Studios’ Write About Love, an official 2019 MMFF entry, Rocco Nacino plays a character that somehow touches...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
No fury like a sorceress scorned
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
Frasco Mortiz’s The Heiress opens with a mysterious, if not, grisly death of a young man treading the quiet countryside...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
‘Cave-padokya!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Sa bagong airport ng Istanbul paglakad mo, Tanggap agad na maganda at malaki ito!
Entertainment
fb tw
2 days ago
The love story of Juancho Trivino and Joyce Pring
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
For several months now, a popular but low-key businessman has been quietly dating a beautiful lady who has long been separated...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with