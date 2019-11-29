John Lloyd Cruz shares joys of fatherhood in speech at Vhong Navarro’s wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz shared some pieces of advice for good friend Vhong Navarro, who tied the knot with writer Tanya Bautista in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday.

In his speech at the reception, as seen in a video uploaded by celebrity doctor Vicki Belo on Instagram, John Lloyd sports the clean-shaven dapper look he has been known for before he went on an “indefinite leave” from showbiz last 2017.

“Gawa kayong baby, pare. Gawa kayong maraming baby. Masaya,” John Lloyd, who has a son with actress Ellen Adarna, told Vhong.

"Parang iyon ang magpapaganda sa mundo ... maraming babies para palitan ‘yong mga katulad natin,” he added.

He then wished that Vhong and Tanya would stay faithful to their wedding vows.

“Parang gusto ko lang sundan ‘yung mga sinabi ni Father na sana maalala n’yo ‘yung mga sinabi n’yo today, mga binatawan, mga moves n’yo today with so much conviction,” he said.

John Lloyd’s new photo showing him bond with son Elias recently went viral online.

The award-winning actor, who has a cameo appearance in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Culion,” has also been recently named as among the new faces of international menswear brand Fred Perry.