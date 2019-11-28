Ethel Booba blasts Mocha Uson over SEA Games cauldron comment

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba lambasted Mocha Uson on social media after the latter posted why Sen. Franklin Drilon was questioning the P50-million SEA Games cauldron.

In her Twitter account, Ethel posted a screenshot of Mocha questioning why Drilon was complaining about the cauldron but was silent during the toilet bowl controversy at the term of then Pres. Benigno Aquino III.

Cyst @MochaUson delete mo baka mapahiya tayo sa mga utak talangka. Charot! pic.twitter.com/MBB7MskyDj — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) November 25, 2019

“Kinu-question ang Cauldron project ng SEA GAMES pero yung Toilet Bowl project sa PNR dedma lang? Utak talangka talaga,” Mocha wrote in her post.

“Cyst @MochaUson delete mo baka mapahiya tayo sa mga utak talangka. Charot!” Ethel wrote in the caption of her post.

Known for being outspoken on different issues, Ethel also posted about the alleged kikiam breakfast of the athletes, saying that the biennial meet must be renamed as C games instead of Sea Games.

“Awit sa KikSiLog. C Games dapat hindi Sea Games. C for Corruption. Charot!” Ethel said.

But Ethel had been not purely critical of the event. The singer-comedian also posted positive news and said that the dining hall of the athletes' village in New Clark City looks impressive.

“Good News and Good Job. Kung di pa papansinin sa social media baka isipin nila na okay lang na kikiam ipakain sa mga atheletes ng SEA Games. Sana magtuloy tuloy kasi even President Duterte upsets on what happened. Charot!” Ethel wrote.