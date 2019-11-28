MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Ethel Booba; Mocha Uson
Pilipino Star Ngayon/KJ Rosales, File
Ethel Booba blasts Mocha Uson over SEA Games cauldron comment
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba lambasted Mocha Uson on social media after the latter posted why Sen. Franklin Drilon was questioning the P50-million SEA Games cauldron.

In her Twitter account, Ethel posted a screenshot of Mocha questioning why Drilon was complaining about the cauldron but was silent during the toilet bowl controversy at the term of then Pres. Benigno Aquino III.

“Kinu-question ang Cauldron project ng SEA GAMES pero yung Toilet Bowl project sa PNR dedma lang? Utak talangka talaga,” Mocha wrote in her post.

“Cyst @MochaUson delete mo baka mapahiya tayo sa mga utak talangka. Charot!” Ethel wrote in the caption of her post.

Known for being outspoken on different issues, Ethel also posted about the alleged kikiam breakfast of the athletes, saying that the biennial meet must be renamed as C games instead of Sea Games.  

“Awit sa KikSiLog. C Games dapat hindi Sea Games. C for Corruption. Charot!” Ethel said.

But Ethel had been not purely critical of the event. The singer-comedian also posted positive news and said that the dining hall of the athletes' village in New Clark City looks impressive.

“Good News and Good Job. Kung di pa papansinin sa social media baka isipin nila na okay lang na kikiam ipakain sa mga atheletes ng SEA Games. Sana magtuloy tuloy kasi even President Duterte upsets on what happened. Charot!” Ethel wrote. 

ETHEL BOOBA MOCHA USON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taiwanese-Canadian model Godfrey Gao dies while filming in China
22 hours ago
The 35-year-old Gao collapsed in the eastern city of Ningbo while on the set of "Chase Me", a competitive sports reality show...
Entertainment
fb tw
Michelle Dee makes it to Miss World 2019 Top Model top 40
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has made it to the top 40 of the pageant's Top Model segment, but failed to make...
Entertainment
fb tw
Raffy Tulfo hits back at DepEd over teacher issue
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
According to him, if DepEd was able to implement the Child Protection Committee rule in every school, then parents and students...
Entertainment
fb tw
Let the (SEA) Games begin!
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
Time for the Philippines to shine, never mind the dark cloud being whipped up by people who can’t wait to dampen the...
Entertainment
fb tw
Alex Gonzaga on Raffy Tulfo issue: Lahat naman tayo nag-ooverboard minsan
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Last Saturday, in the middle of the controversy involving broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and a teacher that almost quit after being...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Darren Espanto graduates as first honor in senior high
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer-actor Darren Espanto has graduated first honor from senior high school.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 hour ago
Bea Alonzo gets honest about forgiving Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo admitted that she has not yet forgiven former boyfriend Gerald Anderson for breaking her h...
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
2019 a sad year for K-Pop
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Bullying can kill.
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
James Arthur: Not quitting music pays off
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
British singer-songwriter James Arthur said he almost quit music just two years after winning The X Factor UK in 2012.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Lea Salonga skips SEA Games but makes history with Jett Pangan as first to play ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Singapore
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tony and Olivier Award-winning actress Lea Salonga announced that she will not be performing in the upcoming opening ceremony...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with