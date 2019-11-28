MOVIES
Darren Espanto graduates as first honor in senior high
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer-actor Darren Espanto has graduated first honor from senior high school.

In his Instagram account, Darren posted a photo of him wearing his toga with a medal and his diploma.

“I thought it was impossible to achieve this. Thankful that I did not doubt myself.... Today, I am officially a graduate of SENIOR HIGH and very excited to go through the next level. It is true that HARD WORK PAYS OFF,” Darren wrote.

He thanked the people who helped him achieve his goal, as well as his family and God for the guidance.

“Thank you to all the people who helped me and made me believe that I CAN DO IT. You guys know who you are.... truly grateful to each of you. Thank you to my family and most especially to God for the wisdom and guidance. #NeverGiveUp,” he wrote.

The “The Voice Kids” finalist graduated high school under the home school program of Homeschool of Asia Pacific. 

