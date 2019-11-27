Pia shines in Bangkok fashion events

The only Miss Universe invited, Pia Wurtzbach shone in Oliver Tolentino creations in the recent Thailand’s fashion scene.

Pia in various gowns during the events, all by Oliver

It was a repeat for the tandem after last year’s inaugural fashion week in that country.

This time, Pia and Oliver represented the Philippines at the 9th Celebration of Silk fashion gala for Thai diplomats and at the 2nd Thai Silk International Fashion Week sponsored by the Thai Tourists Assistance Foundation (TTAF), featuring 70 designers, 40 from around the world (one designer representing each country) and 30 from Thailand.

Pia and Oliver with Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardo-Aragon

Saturday night, Nov. 23, Pia (the only Miss Universe invited) and Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardo-Aragon walked on the runway in Oliver gowns made of silk provided by Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit’s factory, along ambassadors and national beauty queens before a crowd of 3,000 diplomats, socialites, celebrities and media at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall across from the royal palace. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was in attendance. After the ambassadors modeled, Oliver walked with Ambassador Aragon to take a bow.

Earlier, on Wednesday (Nov. 20), Oliver presented a 35-piece collection at the Fashion Week held at CentralWorld. It was the largest country collection presented, consisting of 12 Thai silk outfits, nine piña looks, and 14 couture pieces.

Pia opened the show in a pale blue Thai silk printed ball with quilted ruffled sleeves and covered button accents. She opened the piña portion in a haltered mermaid gown, fully embroidered with geometric black and off-white calado. A modern black obi belt completed the look.

As a nod to the red gown that Oliver sent to Pia the day before the 2015 Miss U preliminaries in Las Vegas, the designer created a stunning fully-beaded red mermaid gown with couture godet.

During the week, Oliver spoke to college fashion students on a panel with Thai designers. Oliver promoted Philippine fabrics to an eager crowd that was so large they set up an overflow room with live videostream of Oliver’s hour-long hosted discussion.

Incidentally, Oliver has been invited as the first Filipino designer to open a European fashion week later this year after a producer saw his collection during model fittings before it was even pvresented.

Oliver is back to work in his Makati shop.

