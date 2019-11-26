MOVIES
Alex Gonzaga with her co-designed bag collection.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Alex Gonzaga on Raffy Tulfo issue: Lahat naman tayo nag-ooverboard minsan
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Last Saturday, in the middle of the controversy involving broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and a teacher who almost quit after being exposed for allegedly maltreating her student, Tulfo showed an episode featuring actress Alex Gonzaga on his YouTube show “Raffy Tulfo in Action.”

Gonzaga was a guest in the show. She reported in jest that her mom Pinty allegedly did not allow her and her boyfriend Mikee Morada to date abroad on their own.

In an interview with the press, including Philstar.com, following her launch as new endorser of bag label Secosana on Monday, Alex shared that Raffy was supposed to guest in her video blog (vlog), too, and the episode was supposed to be released on her vlog this week. But when her team was about to edit the video, they discovered that their files have been corrupted. Thus, they scheduled a re-shoot of the episode with Tulfo this week.

Gonzaga said she is aware of the issue hounding the TV commentator. When asked to comment on the issue, she said: “Kasi nakita ko naman na parang nag-apologize naman po s’ya. Parang for me, parang ako rin naman, lahat naman tayo, minsan nag-ooverboard, nagkakamali.”

“Pero the fact na nakita ko ‘yung (show) n’ya, nag-sorry s’ya, pinakita n’ya ‘yung sinasabi n’ya na pinakikinggan n’ya netizens, I think na parang I’m not here to judge kasi ako rin naman marami akong naging mali na nagawa na they think nag-overboard ako. So I think, alam ni Sir Raffy ‘yung tama,” she added.

According to her, as an entertainer, she makes it a point to know her audience and to adapt with what her audience needs. 

When asked if she agrees with some reports that said she is the country’s top “YouTuber,” Alex quipped: “Ay hindi, si Sir Raffy! Si Sir Raffy pa rin, oo!”

Apart from Tulfo, she wants to “closet-raid” or give a tour of the closet of Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee Pacquiao.

“Mas gusto ko po kasi talaga maka-collab ‘yung mga taong ‘di natin nakikita parati, hindi natin nakikita ‘yung behind the camera na ginagawa nila na even me as a viewer, I’m interested to see,” Alex explained.

If another vlogger would "closet-raid" Alex's wardrobe, what would people see?

Alex told Philstar.com that shopping for bags is her "guilty pleasure." Although she has lost count of her bags, she swore that none of them have million-peso price tags.

"Ang gusto ko sa bag maliit pero maraming nalalagay," she shared. "Ang hate na hate ko sa bag maliit o kaya malaki pero ang liit lang ng compartment sa loob."

Alex’s latest collaboration with Secosana involves a new collection of affordable bags in colorful and quirky designs such as small party bags with suprise big compartments and multi-way arm candies, which the actress personally use.

“Nakita ko ‘yung lineup ko this year, parang I’m very happy na maraming pumayag sa’kin makipag-collab. Ang happy, happy ko!” she declared.

fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
