Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee
Michelle Dee via Instagram, screenshot
Michelle Dee makes it to Miss World 2019 Top Model top 40
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has made it to the top 40 of the pageant's Top Model segment, but failed to make it to the top 10.

In her Instagram account, Michelle posted a photo of her announcing her achievement at the Miss World 2019 pageant happening in London.

“We made it to Miss World Top Model top 40 mga kababayan!! Laban lang! #MissWorld2019 #MichelleDeeForTheWorld,” the model-actress captioned her post.

Michelle also posted a video on her Instagram story, saying that she has an exciting announcement for the Filipinos.

“I have a really exciting announcement: I just made Top 40 for the Top Model segment!" she said.

"I think tomorrow we're gonna be doing fittings, some shoots, and it's gonna be a super exciting day," she added.

Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez and singer Julie Anne San Jose, as well as Miss World Indonesia 2019 Princess Megonondo and Miss World Malaysia 2019 Alexis SueAnn, congratulated Michelle in her accomplishments.

The Miss World pageant will be telecast from London on December 14, 10 p.m., on GMA 7. 

Michelle vies for the country's second Miss World crown after Megan Young won the title in 2013.

