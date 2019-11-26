MOVIES
Miss Russia 2019 Alina Sanko
Miss Russia Org via Instagram, screenshot
Miss Russia skips Miss Universe due to US visa woes
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Russia will not send a representative to the upcoming Miss Universe 2019 pageant to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8.

According to a report by Russian news agency TASS, Miss Russia contest director Anastasia Belyak made the announcement, saying that the plan was for Miss Russia Alina Sanko to participate in both Miss World and Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe pageant, however, was only made available in late October, so their representative doesn’t have enough time to prepare, which includes getting a US visa.

Reports said that prior to the pageant's coronation night, contestants need to arrive two weeks before December 8 for a series of small events, which will add to their final scores.

The Russian beauty queen, however, competes at the Miss World pageant on December 14 in London. She is up against Philippine bet Michelle Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 and veteran actress Melanie Marquez.

In the Miss Russia Org Instagram account, Alina showed her preparations for her flight to London.

“Right now Alina is flying to London, where she will represent Russia at the international beauty pageant Miss World 2019," the organization captioned the photo.

