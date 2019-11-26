MOVIES
Rocco (left) with “Write About Love” co-stars Miles Ocampo, Joem Bascon and Yeng Constantino.
TBA/Released
Rocco Nacino sworn as Philippine Navy reservist officer
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino has taken his oath as a Petty Officer (PO) 3rd Class with the Philippine Navy last weekend.

In his Instagram account, Rocco posted photos of himself with his fellow navy reservists and his parents.

“So this happened today. Oathtaking and Official Donning of Ranks at the BTC hall of Bonifacio Naval Station. PO3 Enrico Raphael Q. Nacino, PN(Res), reporting for duty!” Rocco captioned the post.

He thanked his parents for gracing the milestone event and dedicated his rank to Col. Eleuterio Quiogue.

“Para sa inyo ito, Col. Eleuterio R. Quiogue and Nanay in heaven, and to my loving parents who cleared their schedules to pin my rank on me. Hooyah!” he wrote.

The Kapuso actor is part of TBA Studios’ Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Write About Love” directed by Crisanto Aquino, co-starring with Kapamilya talents Miles Ocampo, Joem Bascon and Yeng Constantino.

"It's nice to be working with Miles. She's from the other network, tapos doon ko lang siya nakilala. Ngayon ko lang sila nakatrabaho lahat and ako lang 'yung Kapuso doon. S'yempre ako 'yung mas nag-effort makipag-bond sa kanila," he said in an interview.

"It was a breeze to work with them and the way Direk Crisanto directed it, he was really hands-on," he added.

The movie tells the story of a young female writer, played by Miles, who is paired up with a seasoned indie film writer (Rocco). They are forced to collaborate and rewrite the script of an unfinished love story with characters played by Yeng and Joem.

ROCCO NACINO
fb tw
