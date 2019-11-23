MOVIES
Glaiza de Castro is a Best Actress nominee for her performance in the film Liway at the 37th Film Academy of the Philippines Luna Awards happening on Nov. 30.
Glaiza on Irish boyfriend: Sana nga, sana Lord!
Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2019 - 12:00am

Glaiza de Castro has been nominated Best Actress for her performance in the film Liway at the 37th Film Academy of the Philippines Luna Awards. Her acceptance of the nomination on Wednesday got extra special with the presence of her special someone, Irish boyfriend of over a year, David Rainey.

The 31-year-old actress revealed that the 30-year-old gentleman from Belfast, who runs a coffee business back in his country, is here in the Philippines for two months, obviously to spend more time with the Kapuso star.

Last month, it was Glaiza’s turn to spend time with his boyfriend’s family while she was completing a three-month course in music production at the Point Blank Music School in London, UK.

No plans whatsoever of settling down (at least, not yet!) according to Glaiza, but when asked if she’s hoping David is “the one,” she said, “Sana nga, sana Lord!”   

She said she never imagined she would be dating a foreigner. “Sabi nga ng nanay ko, sa dinami dami ng tao sa mundo kami pa talaga, pinagtagpo kami, sa layo ng Ireland sa Pilipinas. We’re from the opposite sides of the world. Meron talaga eh, di mo masasabi.”

Glaiza admitted that they initially had a lot of adjustments, culture-wise.

“Nag-alangan ako at first, at second, at third, parang di siya totoo. Ang surreal. Basta, parang ang hirap paniwalaan, but he proved na worth it naman siya,” she told reporters  during the Nominees Night, jointly hosted by the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), ahead of the Luna Awards Night on Nov. 30 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig.

Glaiza with Irish businessman-boyfriend David Rainey at the Luna Awards’ Nominees Night

But what makes David stand out from former suitors or love interests, said Glaiza, is “he’s very persistent. Kahit nakikita niya yung topak ko, maraming nag-ba-bash sa kanya, I don’t know why, but he gets hate messages and comments. But he’s not affected at all. I’m more affected than him (laughs). He would always tell me, why do you waste your time and energy on those kinds of people?”

This is how they met. Their paths crossed in Siargao during her birthday in January of last year. They were in the same island destination because he’s a surfer, while she’s learning to surf. They were staying in the same accommodation. There was no common friend that introduced them, “only a common area,” she laughed, wherein Glaiza’s favorite music was being played one fine day.

“May narinig ako na music. Tapos tinanong ko, sino nagpapatugtog nito? Isa yun sa mga pinaka-paborito ko na kanta, Primal Scream’s Loaded, sobrang rare na may magpapatugtog dun. So sabi ko, sino nagpapatugtog nun, bakit niya alam?”

It turned out to be David. And as they say, music is a universal language of love. “Masaya din ako na yung taste niya sa music, kaparehas ko.” 

Despite some cultural differences, Glaiza is glad to have spent considerable time with his family because she discovered that his side is “parang Pinoy din!”

“I can say na ayos siya, yung family niya ang sobrang ganda ng pagpapalaki sa kanila. I’ve met his sisters, his parents, they really took care of me. How my family takes care of him whenever he’s here is how I was treated by his family there. Actually, yung nanay niya nagtatanong kung pwede ba daw ako magtrabaho dun. Dami daw opportunities dun, paano (laughs)?”

She said that his family is aware of her career as an actress. “They’re aware of what I do here. They are also aware kung paano nakikita si David ng mga tao dito, when he’s in the news, parang pinagtatawanan siya kasi alam nila na hindi nga siya ganun ka... sanay sa tao.”

Asked why she’s suddenly this open about her “love life,” Glaiza shared, “He’s worth it to share (laughs)! Parang naging sigurado kami sa isa’t isa.” 

Actually, it isn’t hard to notice that it has been David who’s been sharing more pictures of them together on Instagram. There was a time when she would prohibit him from doing so, and “he couldn’t understand why. I just told him, ‘I’m just protecting you.’” 

Glaiza said she’s learning a lot from him and the relationship. “I’m the kind of person who has the tendency to overthink. I learned from him not to dwell on things and to balance your life. Now, nakakadanas ako ng busy-ness which is good. But, sometimes, I get stressed over that but he always says, you need to learn how to relax and enjoy the little things. During times when I get stressed out, he makes me realize to think of people who are going through tougher times than me. That’s why I’m really happy that there’s someone who reminds me that. And he motivates me to wake up early, go out and enjoy the fresh air.”

Now that she’s back in Manila, Glaiza said that her plans include putting to use what she had learned in the UK. During her stay there, she was also able to establish some music connections.

“Personally, I would like to continue working on my music. With GMA naman, I’m going to do a new show. I think, we will start shooting or filming this year, then airing for next year.”

Meantime, David is helping out in Glaiza’s business, a bed and breakfast property in Baler, Aurora. “He’s very organized. Siya lahat gumawa ng business niya, so he’s trying to share (with me) what he learned when he set up his own business.”

Glaiza with Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) director general Vivian Velez (left) and Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chair Liza Diño

 

