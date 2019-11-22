Jose Mari Chan collaborates with other OPM singers for all-star Christmas single

MANILA, Philippines — What is Christmas in the Philippines without Jose Mari Chan’s beautiful holiday songs ringing throughout the nation?

Mobile streaming service Spotify has recently partnered with Chan and some of the hottest Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists today to deliver an early gift under the tree; a fresh rendition of his 1990 classic “A Perfect Christmas."

Available exclusively to stream as part of Spotify Singles: Holiday, “A Perfect Christmas” sees Jose Mari teaming up with Ben&Ben, December Avenue, I Belong to the Zoo, Julie Anne San Jose and Moira Dela Torre, who each bring their own unique sound to the track. The single will be on the service's Paskong Pinoy playlist.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jose Mari Chan and these talented OPM artists for the launch of Spotify’s first Asia-made holiday single. Christmas is one of the biggest cultural moments in the Philippines and we want to celebrate it with our listeners,” said Kossy Ng, Artist & Label Marketing Lead, Spotify, Southeast Asia.

“We kick-started 2019 with a relaunch of our flagship OPM playlist Tatak Pinoy and we’re excited to end the year with yet another big OPM moment, which is a testimony to our continued support to the thriving local music scene!”

“When I recorded the track back in the '90s, I never dreamed that it would become the quintessential Christmas song it is today; that it would be listened to year after year and loved by generations. To me, the spirit of Christmas is being able to give and share your love and Christmas isn’t ‘perfect’ without someone special, someone you love," enthused Chan.

“This collaboration pays tribute to a holiday classic while reinventing what a Christmas special can be and we are so excited to be a part of its history,” said December Avenue.

“The song is close to my heart. It has always been one of my favorite Christmas songs and now it feels even more special to me," added Moira.

"We actually had the opportunity to do a cover of Jose Mari Chan’s song 'Beautiful Girl' earlier this year for the Spotify Jams: OPM Love Songs campaign. Being able to collaborate with him on one of his Christmas classics is an absolute honour," said Ben&Ben.

For I Belong to the Zoo and Julie Anne San Jose, a perfect Christmas means being able to spend more time with family; celebrating the holidays with their loved ones.

“For me, Christmas is also about showing gratitude and being able to share and give your blessings to other people," said Julie Anne.

"We are delighted to work together with Spotify, Jose Mari Chan, and the all-star line up to bring this reimagined version of 'A Perfect Christmas' for the Christmas season. This collaboration has presented itself as the perfect opportunity to celebrate what makes it a well-beloved track, the amazing talent we have in the country, and the true reason behind the season," said Kathleen Dy-Go, Managing Director of Universal Records, Philippines.