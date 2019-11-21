Neri Miranda gives away burgers to celebrate Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo's engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-businesswoman Neri Naig Miranda has shared over a hundred burgers after Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli announced their engagement.

In her vlog in her YouTube channel, Neri was seen giving away burgers to anyone she saw.

"Dahil engaged na si Sarah at super duper happy ako, namigay ako ng burgers sa lahat ng nakasalubong ko, hehe!" Neri captioned her vlog.

Last week, Neri posted the photo of Sarah and Matteo in her Instagram account to congratulate the couple.

"Grabeeeee! Nakakaiyak! Napakasaya ko! Di nila ko kilala pero napakasaya ko para sa kanila lalo na kay Sarah! Please ingatan mo si Sarah. She deserves to be happy," Neri wrote.

"Nakakaiyak. Sobrang masaya ako para sa 'yo. Di pa tayo close niyan ha? Hahaha! Di mo nga ako kilala! Alam ko at naniniwala ako na isa kang mabuting tao. Kaya lahat ng pagmamahal at happiness ay pinagpe-pray naming lahat!" Neri added.