'Maldita; just a pretty face': New Darna Jane De Leon answers controversies

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon admitted that she felt tired once in showbiz after getting rejections from different roles.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda in “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” Jane said she felt impatient waiting for a big break in showbiz before landing the Darna role.

“Yes po, Tito Boy. Na-feel ko po na 'Kakayanin ko pa ba to? May opportunity pa bang mangyayari sa akin?' Nainip din po ako, Tito Boy, pero siyempre hindi ako tumigil do'n. Lalo pa akong lumaban. Kung kaya nila, kaya ko rin. Lahat po gagawin ko para sa family ko,” she said.

She said she’s thankful to ABS-CBN bosses for giving her the opportunity to play the Darna role.

“Hindi ko in-expect itong proyektong ito. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga nakakataas na may nakita silang potential at pinagkatiwalaan nila ako. Siyempre ayaw ko silang ma-disappoint,” Jane said.

Jane also addressed rumors that she’s a “maldita” and just a pretty face without acting prowess.

“Lumalaban lang po ako ‘pag tama,” Jane said when asked if rumors are true that she is allegedly "maldita" in real life.

“Ang masasabi ko lang po d'un sa nagsabing puro ganda lang ako at hindi ako marunong umarte, 'Watch out!',” Jane added.