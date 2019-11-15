Why Ethel Booba thinks Atong Ang is ‘more handsome’ than Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba was asked by TV host Boy Abunda if she thinks it is true that businessman Atong Ang is more handsome than actor Gerald Anderson.

In Abunda’s late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda” where she was a guest, Booba explained why she agrees that Atong is more handsome than Gerald.

“Siyempre, mapera! Kapag may pera, gumagwapo ka ng bonggang bongga,” Ethel quipped.

It can be recalled that Atong recently became controversial for his alleged relationship with Barretto women, while Gerald made headlines for being accused by ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo of having an affair, allegedly, with fellow actor Julia Barretto.

During the interview, Boy handed over Ethel’s talent fee for the guesting, in addition to the “pang-gas” or transportation fee she was given by the show’s staff, which the comedian appreciated.

It can be recalled that Ethel also recently became the talk of the town for exposing TV shows and event producers for not paying talents on time.