MOVIES
MUSIC
Ethel Booba
Philstar.com/File
Why Ethel Booba thinks Atong Ang is ‘more handsome’ than Gerald Anderson
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba was asked by TV host Boy Abunda if she thinks it is true that businessman Atong Ang is more handsome than actor Gerald Anderson.

In Abunda’s late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda” where she was a guest, Booba explained why she agrees that Atong is more handsome than Gerald.

“Siyempre, mapera! Kapag may pera, gumagwapo ka ng bonggang bongga,” Ethel quipped.

It can be recalled that Atong recently became controversial for his alleged relationship with Barretto women, while Gerald made headlines for being accused by ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo of having an affair, allegedly, with fellow actor Julia Barretto.

During the interview, Boy handed over Ethel’s talent fee for the guesting, in addition to the “pang-gas” or transportation fee she was given by the show’s staff, which the comedian appreciated. 

It can be recalled that Ethel also recently became the talk of the town for exposing TV shows and event producers for not paying talents on time.

BOY ABUNDA ETHEL BOOBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
#BLACKPINKLEAVEYG trends on Twitter, asking band to exit 'big 3' K-pop company
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
Twitter users have claimed that YG Entertainment is "wasting" Blackpink's potential by only promoting them once a year since...
Entertainment
Regine Velasquez reacts to viral 'nganga' video with Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Regine also added that she told Catriona to continue pursuing her singing.
Entertainment
Is Mark tying the knot anytime soon?
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 11 hours ago
Whenever the topic of marriage is brought up, Mark Herras chooses to keep mum. The actor, who is going steady with fellow...
Entertainment
Blackpink's Lisa deemed ‘most beautiful woman’ in Asia. Would Alden agree?
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
The Thai beauty-turned-K-pop star was praised in for having porcelain skin, long blonde hair, and being the most attractive...
Entertainment
Michelle Dee reveals how Melanie Marquez trains her for Miss World 2019
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“I would definitely have my 'Michelle moment,' but probably not in that way,” she said.  
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
‘I apologize’: Matteo Guidicelli addresses Sarah Geronimo’s Mommy Divine, Daddy Delfin
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
A week after announcing his engagement with girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli posted a heartfelt letter on...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
What’s cooking with the Food Hero?
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Coming for a tummy-filling visit tomorrow, Nov. 16, is Fil-Chino culinary artist Anton Amoncio, 2016 Food Hero winner in the...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
A1’s Ben Adams on Pinoy fans, K-pop & Morissette collab
By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Ben Adams embraces the Christmas spirit with the happy holiday tune, This is Christmas.
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Great ladies sing new Christmas albums
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
dream of new Christmas albums every year even if those mostly just keep repeating the old songs. But although all of us still...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Vice Ganda suggests witty name for Anne Curtis' baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Last Sunday, Anne and Erwan announced that they are having a baby.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with