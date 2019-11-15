‘I apologize’: Matteo Guidicelli addresses Sarah Geronimo’s Mommy Divine, Daddy Delfin

MANILA, Philippines — A week after announcing his engagement with girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram about family.

In the post, the singer-actor explained how important family is to him.

“Family is my number one priority. In this next chapter of my life, I’m extremely excited to start my own family with the love of my life, my fiancée Sarah G,” he began.

He thanked his family for being supportive of Sarah and their decision to marry.

“I deeply thank my parents for teaching me the values of a solid family. Life will never be perfect but what matters is that we learn, grow and improve until it is our time to take over. My father has been my best example; he is my mentor, my solid rock. Papa and mama's values, passion and selfless attitude has taught my siblings and me a lot and has molded us to become what we are today. One day, I pray, I will do the same for my own family. I’m very blessed and honored that my parents welcomed Sarah to our humble family like another daughter. My sister and little brother loves her the same way. Knowing she is loved and accepted in the family simply fills up my heart with joy.”

He clarified, however, that his and Sarah’s journey toward starting their own family was never a walk in the park.

“People might be thinking that our relationship has been smooth sailing. But let me tell you, it hasn’t been easy. Sarah has been tough. I saw her grow, mature, and develop into an independent beautiful woman that I am extremely proud of! My love, thank you,” he said.

The military-trained actor seemed to imply that Sarah’s family has not fully consented of the marriage or was not yet a hundred percent prepared to let go of their daughter because seeing their families sit in one dinner table was still a “dream.”

“I dream that one day both our families will sit around a dinner table and simply celebrate life. Love, happiness, joy and LIFE must always be celebrated,” shared Matteo.

The actor also apologized for any conflict he had with his future parents-in-law.

“Tito Delfin and Tita Divine, if there have been hard feelings or events that were not supposed to happen in the past, I humbly apologize.”

He promised them that he would love and cherish their daughter and would give her “a happy life.”

“I assure you that I will give Sarah a happy life with the best of my capabilities. With pure, honest love and respect. We wish to move forward with our life plans and begin this brand new chapter of our life,” he said.

“Mahal na mahal ko po si Sarah. Mahal ko din po kayung magulang nya at mga kapatid nya. Hangad ko po na maging isang pamilya tayo. Pangako ko po na aalagan ko si Sarah na kapareho ng pangangalaga nyo sa kanya.”