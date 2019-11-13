MOVIES
From left: Sarah and Regine; Sarah and Matteo
ABS-CBN/Released
Regine Velasquez shares wish for Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wedding
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez is willing to be a godmother for the wedding of newly engaged celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

In an interview with Philstar.com and ABS-CBN News after she led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in City of Dreams recently, the "Asia’s Songbird" said the couple hasn’t invited her to become their godmother so far, but she’s already expecting.

“Hindi pa eh. Hindi pa naga-ask, pero ine-expect ko na,” Regine said.  

Regine said the music industry is so happy for Sarah’s milestone and they all wish her and Matteo all the best in life.

“I think all of us are so happy for her. We all have this genuine love for Sarah, which is all of us wanted her to be happy and see her finally settling down,” Regine said.

She added that they still haven’t met each other since the couple announced the engagement, but she noticed Sarah’s good aura when they shot ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station ID.

“Kasi hindi ako nag-ASAP last Sunday kasi nag-celebrate ng birthday 'yung anak ko, ako ang nag-party bilang wala akong organizer. Pero I saw her sa station ID. She looks different. It’s different eh, the way she speaks,” she said.

Sarah and Matteo announced their engagement last week.   

Philstar
