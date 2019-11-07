Isko Moreno confirms MMFF film with Coco Martin; donates talent fee to PGH

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has confirmed that he is part of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie of Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.

In an interview with the media after he led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the historic Manila Hotel, Isko said he’s grateful to the Kapamilya actor for including him in "Tripol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon."

"I'm grateful to Mr. Coco Martin and the staff. They included me in the movie. Ano lang naman, a few scenes as myself, no, the same position pala,” the Manila mayor said.

He also revealed that his talent fee in the movie was given to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

"Sabi ko sa kanila, ibigay nila sa PGH 'yung yadba (bayad) nila sa akin," he said.

The popular mayor admitted that he missed show business and is glad that he has lots of offers.

"Nakaka-miss. Kaya nga ako natutuwa, noong artista ako, hindi ako naging model e. Ngayon kaliwa’t kanan meron e,” he said.

Isko, however, clarified that seeing himself on different billboards in Metro Manila is not a propaganda but a mere job.

"Honestly, I hope I don't offend anybody later on. If you see my face in billboards, it has nothing to do with (propaganda). Importanteng maliwanag lang tayo. Sa madaling salita, trabaho lang 'yun. Hindi ko naman ibinubuhat ng bangko sa inyo. Ni singko doon wala akong pinakinabangan," Isko stressed.

The Manila Hotel officially marks the start of the Christmas Season with its annual Christmas tree lighting tradition with no less than the Manila mayor as guest of honor in the ceremony held at the hotel’s grand lobby.

The event was made more special with the hotel’s long-standing commitment to support the House of Refuge, a shelter that provides basic needs to abandoned, orphaned, and maltreated young children and teens. Every year, the hotel aims to fulfill its pledge by turning over its donation in a simple ceremony kicked off by the traditional tree lighting.