MOVIES
MUSIC
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ushers Christmas in Manila with a tree lighting ceremony in Manila Hotel
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Isko Moreno confirms MMFF film with Coco Martin; donates talent fee to PGH
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has confirmed that he is part of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie of Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.

In an interview with the media after he led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the historic Manila Hotel, Isko said he’s grateful to the Kapamilya actor for including him in "Tripol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon."

"I'm grateful to Mr. Coco Martin and the staff. They included me in the movie. Ano lang naman, a few scenes as myself, no, the same position pala,” the Manila mayor said.  

He also revealed that his talent fee in the movie was given to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

"Sabi ko sa kanila, ibigay nila sa PGH 'yung yadba (bayad) nila sa akin," he said.

The popular mayor admitted that he missed show business and is glad that he has lots of offers.

"Nakaka-miss. Kaya nga ako natutuwa, noong artista ako, hindi ako naging model e. Ngayon kaliwa’t kanan meron e,” he said.

Isko, however, clarified that seeing himself on different billboards in Metro Manila is not a propaganda but a mere job.

"Honestly, I hope I don't offend anybody later on. If you see my face in billboards, it has nothing to do with (propaganda). Importanteng maliwanag lang tayo. Sa madaling salita, trabaho lang 'yun. Hindi ko naman ibinubuhat ng bangko sa inyo. Ni singko doon wala akong pinakinabangan," Isko stressed.

The Manila Hotel officially marks the start of the Christmas Season with its annual Christmas tree lighting tradition with no less than the Manila mayor as guest of honor in the ceremony held at the hotel’s grand lobby.

The event was made more special with the hotel’s long-standing commitment to support the House of Refuge, a shelter that provides basic needs to abandoned, orphaned, and maltreated young children and teens. Every year, the hotel aims to fulfill its pledge by turning over its donation in a simple ceremony kicked off by the traditional tree lighting.  

COCO MARTIN MAYOR ISKO MORENO METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS MMFF MMFF ENTRIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
Inday Barretto breaks silence on Marjorie's video uploaded by Claudine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Inday Barretto, the mother of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine Barretto, has broken her silence on the viral...
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza gushes over 'ageless' Jerry Yan; shares photo with Arjo Atayde
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan has captured the hearts of Filipinos once again as the trailer of his new TV series “Count...
Entertainment
Vice Ganda challenges Quiboloy to stop 'Ang Probinsyano,' EDSA traffic
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.
Entertainment
Latest
16 hours ago
Fil-Am model is a Knockout!
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
She’s been on nearly every major Top Rank boxing event for the last five years and Fil-Am model C.J. (Cielo Jean) Gibson...
Entertainment
16 hours ago
JM admits, ‘I am a lucid dreamer’
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
JM de Guzman is starring in a Cinema One Originals 2019 filmfest entry titled Lucid, which tackles the theme of lucid dreaming....
Entertainment
Sponsored
1 day ago
WATCH: K-Pop group SuperM stars in Korean Air’s newest safety video
1 day ago
On November 4, a safety video starring SuperM, a global K-pop group, was aired on all Korean Air flights. The first was at...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Vi marks B-day in Taipei
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It has become some kind of a tradition for Batangas Rep. Vilma “Ate Vi” Santos to spend her birthday abroad with...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Ina and Giacomo: I.T.A.L.Y.
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
They were two strangers who caught each other’s eye from across the street. After a mom-approved meet-cute, an unconventionally...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with