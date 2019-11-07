MOVIES
Former actress Iwa Moto
#TeamClaudine: Iwa Moto joins Barretto family feud
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapuso actress Iwa Moto has joined the fiasco among the Barretto sisters as she sided with Claudine Barretto against Marjorie Barretto.

On Instagram, Claudine posted a screenshot of Marjorie’s comment about Claudine taking her medications. "Oh my! What happened? Why did you TAG YOURSELF Marjorie? Tsk tsk :) don’t worry I drank my meds. So should you. Mock me all you want BUT NOT PEOPLE WITH MENTAL ILLNESS. don’t your children see a psychiatrist?" Claudine wrote in the caption.

Iwa commented on the post to defend Claudine.

“Mental illness being used to mock people is so wrong. Having a mental illness is hard!!!” Iwa wrote.

“Hayyy ate people like that should be ashamed.Having mental illness is an everyday battle. I remember us talking about it before. I too am suffering with it. Kaya sana wag syang bastos. Or maybe she should see someone also po kasi baka she needs help. No one in their right mind would joke about a disability," Iwa added in another comment.

Instagram users tagged Iwa as “sawsawera.” Another Internet user defended Marjorie, saying that the former actress didn’t mock people with mental illness.

“Wala naman sinabe si Marjorie nag anon huwag na maki sali sa away nila!! Isa ka den pasikat!” commented by a user.

“Yes but mocking someone with mental illness is still wrong. I know shes mad. And I understand that people say mean things when they are mad. But ate @claubarretto has been struggling with this for a long time na. And shes mocking her,” Iwa replied.

