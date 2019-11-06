MOVIES
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
Instagram/Maine Mendoza
Maine Mendoza gushes over 'ageless' Jerry Yan; shares photo with Arjo Atayde
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan has captured the hearts of Filipinos once again as the trailer of his new TV series “Count Your Lucky Stars” with Shen Yue was released over the weekend.

Jerry, who has been known by Filipino fans for playing Dao Ming Si in the hit Asianovela “Meteor Garden,” will be paired with Shen, who also played the role of Shan Cai in the remake of the hit series.

WATCH: 'Count Your Lucky Stars' trailer

“Count Your Lucky Stars” revolves around the story of an arrogant editor-in-chief Lu Xingcheng, who played by Jerry, and Tong Xiaoyou, played by Shen, a fashion designer. An accidental kiss causes them to exchange their luck.

The 20-year age gap cannot be seen on the trailer, so Filipino social media users called Jerry a “vampire” because he seemed to have not aged at all since “Meteor Garden.”

“So, time has stopped for Jerry Yan? I see that the world is full of vampires huh. It feels like this is just his next drama after meteor garden. He looks just the same,” a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza was excited to watch the trailer. She posted on her Twitter account: “Jerry Yaaaaan nanunumbalik pagmamahal ko sayo."

On Instagram, Maine also shared a photo with rumored boyfriend Arjo Atayde. "Happy birthday," the caption simply said, accompanied with a heart emoji. — Video from YouTube/Jessica Lu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday ?

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on

ARJO ATAYDE JERRY YAN MAINE MENDOZA
