What can Philippines' Gazini Ganados say about Miss Universe 2019's official date, venue?

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, the Miss Universe Organization recently announced.

The announcement came after months of speculations that the contest would be held next year and staged either in South Korea, Brazil, the Philippines, Dubai or Israel.

Related: WATCH: Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 date, venue

Although thankful that the pageant now has an official date and venue, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados admitted that she felt sad upon learning that the pageant will held in the United States instead of the Philippines.

“Actually I felt sad kasi my friends won't able to watch it and we would like to showcase our culture more often than not," Ganados told Philstar.com and other media outfits during her send-off press conference on Monday.

Ganados admitted that she would be more "ganado" (have more fervor) if the competition would be held in the Philippines.

"It's a blessing for us if we have it here in the Philipines," she enthused.

Nonetheless, Gazini is still thankful that the contest will be held abroad because she and her mom, who she wishes to bring with her in the pageant, would be able to travel abroad together.

"Pero it's also a blessing for me (now that the pageant is in Atlanta) because I've got to go travel. To wherever the venue is, I would be there competing wholeheartedly,” the Cebuana bet assured.