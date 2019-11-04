MOVIES
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
Nadine Lustre echoes James Reid's sentiments on having kids
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre echoed on- and off-screen partner James Reid's sentiments that he doesn’t know if he wants to have kids right now.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, James said the world is too chaotic now to bring another innocent child into the world.

“Where I am right now, I don’t even know if I can have kids. I would love to, but I just feel like the state of the world right now — I don’t know if I wanna bring another life into the world the way it is now,” James said.

In a separate interview with Boy on his “Tonight With Boy Abunda” show, Nadine agreed with James' sentiments.

“I agree. Nagulat ako, Tito Boy. We're still both young. Parang wala pa ako sa ganong headspace, malayo pa 'yon, matagal na matagal pa 'yon. But I know the reason why he said he's not sure. Ako din, I agree with it kasi ngayon marami pang nangyayari sa mundo natin na hindi tayo sure, you know that a lot of stuff happening,” Nadine said.  

“That's why I'm not ready kasi marami pa akong gustong gawin, Tito Boy,” she added.  

When asked if she thinks James will be a good father in the future, Nadine said: “Yes. All the things na sinasabi niya sa akin na about life in general, I learned so much from him talaga.”

JADINE JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE
