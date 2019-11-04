Regine sings with Rick Price sounds familiar

Pilipino pop music these days has reached a plateau. While the new releases are nice and well-produced, the songs are starting to sound alike. It would be a treat to find something new that will be even just a little different and which will excite the ears anew.

But if there is nothing of that kind in the offing, we would still appreciate throwbacks. The music business is one that thrives on the nostalgic appeal of old songs. Thankfully, I just found one new release and it is truly a bright spot amidst the cutesey-wutsey musings of today’s younger acts.

Great vocal pairing, too, in this new rehash of an oldie. I mean our very own Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid with the Australian singer and big favorite among Pinoys, songwriter Rick Price. These two recently released a duet version of Rick’s Nothing Can Stop Us Now and it is simply beautiful.

If a singer is given the opportunity to duet in a song by Rick, the most obvious choices would be the airplay staples, either Heaven Knows or Not A Day Goes By. And the results would surely be very good even if a tad predictable. But I am glad that Regine and Rick chose to do the lesser known Nothing Can Stop Us Now.

The song is the closing cut of Rick’s Tamborine Mountain album from 1995. It is the soft and dreamy kind and rather unlike Regine’s usual power ballads. But the song still has enough hugot for dramatic effect and certainly showed off her delicate tones. These when combined with Rick’s angelic pipes and a new orchestral arrangement come off as very elegant. I say it was a brilliant idea to bring these two vocalists together.

Rick seems to be once again on a duet kick. Remember how he used to sing together a lot with Tina Arena? I also recently heard him singing the Mamas & the Papas’ California Dreamin’ with balladeer Jack Jones. As for Regine, this duet is the latest among her number of collaborations with foreign artists like In Love With You with the Hong Kong singer and actor Jacky Chung and I Can’t Help It with the Cantopop singing idol Remus Choy. This marks her first single release since Hugot and Tadhana from her R3.0 three-disc album from two years ago.

And now here are the Top 40 big-selling tunes of the moment as per the Philippine Music Charts. I am in a way sad about the results because the No. 1 single is not anymore by a local artist. But at the same time, I am also glad because I really like this Memories by the Maroon 5. Here goes the hit list:

Memories by Maroon 5; Zebbriana by Skusta Clee; Ikaw At Ako by Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin; Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; 10000 Hours by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber; Pagtingin by Ben&Ben; Mabagal by Moira dela Torre and Daniel Padilla; Circles by Post Malone; Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi; Huling Sandali by December Avenue.

It’s You by Ali Gatie; Bagay Tayo by ALLMO$T; Sa Susunod Na Lang by PDL, Skusta Clee & Yuri; How Do You Sleep by Sam Smith; Beautiful People by Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid; ‘Di Na Babalik by This Band; Lover by Taylor Swift; comethru by Jeremy Zucker; I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber; Feel Special by TWICE.

Hindi Tayo Pwede by The Juans; Goodbyes by Post Malone ft. Young Thug; Kung Di Rin Lang Tayo by December Avenue with Moira dela Torre; Lights Up by Harry Styles; Binalewala by Michael Dutchi Libranda; Hindi Na Nga by This Band; f**k, I’m Lonely by Lauv ft. Anne-Marie; Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus; Liar by Camila Cabello; Nobody Knows by Russ.

Kathang Isip by Ben&Ben; Bulong by December Avenue; Kill This Love by BLACKPINK; Sanctuary by Joji; Nang Iwan by This Band; Don’t Call Me Angel by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey; South Of The Border by Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B; I.F.L.Y. by Bazzi; Get You The Moon by Kina ft. Snow; and Magnus Haven by Imahe.