Brian McFadden responds to Westlife reunion rumors ahead of November concert

MANILA, Philippines — Former Westlife member Brian McFadden finally addressed rumors that he is interested in joining the band onstage once more.

“No, I don't think so... It doesn't make any sense for me to do it,” McFadden said in a Skype interview with media, including Philstar.com, at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City recently.

McFadden said it wouldn’t be appropriate since he has not spoken with Westlife members following their 20th anniversary reunion activities.

“We never even spoke directly," he said.

McFadden was part of Westlife’s original 1998 lineup until he left the group in 2004 to focus on family and to pursue solo endeavors.

The singer will hold his first-ever solo “Romantic Intimate Concert,” produced and promoted by EKG Productions, on November 16 in Cebu City and November 17 in Quezon City.

"Idol Philippines" champion Zephanie Dimaranan will join him in both shows.

McFadden said he is still finalizing the concert setlist, but he confirmed that he will sing his own song, “Real To Me,” and is expected to perform Westlife hits like “Swear It Again,” “My Love,” and “If I Let You Go.”

"To be honest with you, I'm still trying to figure out what I'm going to sing,” the artist said, noting that Filipino audiences might be interested in different music.

He was asked to perform Christmas songs since the Philippines is known for celebrating the holidays as early as September.

Irish boy band Westlife has sold over 45 million albums and 55 million records worldwide, with over 10 multi-platinum certified albums, according to British Phonographic Industry.

Among their accolades are back-to-back BRIT Awards for Best Pop Act in 2001 and 2002. They also set four Guinness World Records between 2000 and 2010, including having the most public appearances by any pop band in 36 hours.