MOVIES
MUSIC
Former Westlife member Brian McFadden on October 30 addressed rumors that he is interested in joining the band onstage once more.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
Brian McFadden responds to Westlife reunion rumors ahead of November concert
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Westlife member Brian McFadden finally addressed rumors that he is interested in joining the band onstage once more.

“No, I don't think so... It doesn't make any sense for me to do it,” McFadden said in a Skype interview with media, including Philstar.com, at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City recently.

McFadden said it wouldn’t be appropriate since he has not spoken with Westlife members following their 20th anniversary reunion activities.

“We never even spoke directly," he said.

McFadden was part of Westlife’s original 1998 lineup until he left the group in 2004 to focus on family and to pursue solo endeavors.

The singer will hold his first-ever solo “Romantic Intimate Concert,” produced and promoted by EKG Productions, on November 16 in Cebu City and November 17 in Quezon City.

"Idol Philippines" champion Zephanie Dimaranan will join him in both shows.

McFadden said he is still finalizing the concert setlist, but he confirmed that he will sing his own song, “Real To Me,” and is expected to perform Westlife hits like “Swear It Again,” “My Love,” and “If I Let You Go.”

"To be honest with you, I'm still trying to figure out what I'm going to sing,” the artist said, noting that Filipino audiences might be interested in different music.

He was asked to perform Christmas songs since the Philippines is known for celebrating the holidays as early as September.

Irish boy band Westlife has sold over 45 million albums and 55 million records worldwide, with over 10 multi-platinum certified albums, according to British Phonographic Industry.

Among their accolades are back-to-back BRIT Awards for Best Pop Act in 2001 and 2002. They also set four Guinness World Records between 2000 and 2010, including having the most public appearances by any pop band in 36 hours.

BRIAN MCFADDEN WESTLIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Festive Christmas wedding for Rodjun & Dianne
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
As they wished, Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina will cap their 12-year romance with a pre-Christmas wedding on Dec. 21 at the...
Entertainment
Another Ang businessman denies links to a Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San...
Entertainment
The tale of 2 tatays
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
I had the privilege of interviewing him a couple of times on Teka Muna and Pasada 630, and he was always very accommodating...
Entertainment
The Syota ng Bayan is back from ‘somewhere’
By Ricky Lo | 7 days ago
Gone for 15 years, Priscilla Almeda (real name, in case you have forgotten, Abby Viduya) is back to resume where she has left...
Entertainment
'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Marjorie Barretto has finally admitted that former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
BTS' Jungkook investigated over car crash: Seoul police
2 hours ago
K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his...
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Marjorie Barretto to Claudine: 'Prove this twisted story of yours in court'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former actress Marjorie Barretto has responded to her sister Claudine Barretto’s accusation and threatened to sue ...
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Nadine Lustre echoes James Reid's sentiments on having kids
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
In a separate interview with Boy on his “Tonight With Boy Abunda” show, Nadine agreed with James' sentiments...
Entertainment
4 hours ago
James Reid has 'no problem' with Julia Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
It can be recalled that James was rumored to have dated Julia before Nadine.
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Claudine Barretto shows video of Marjorie allegedly threatening to hurt mom Inday
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto has exposed her sister Marjorie Barretto's video in which Marjorie was allegedly saying that their...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with