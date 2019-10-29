MOVIES
Sanya Lopez
Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez denies relationship with Kapamilya actor
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez is the new calendar girl of liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel and she can be seen in four different sexy Year 2020 calendars.

In an interview with the media during the launch, Sanya said she was shocked to know that she was chosen to be on the calendar of the popular liquor brand and she felt pressured because Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is this year’s calendar girl.

“'Di ako makapaniwala eh kasi si Pia Wurtzbach 'yong bago ako, so ang taas ng expectation," Sanya said.

When asked which actor she wants to have a one-on-one drinking session with, Sanya said she wants to do it with Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.

“Actor na gusto kong maka-one on one sa inuman? Si Coco Martin. Feeling ko kasi malakas siya eh. Probinsyano siya 'di ba? Probinsyana ko eh,” she said.  

Sanya also denied that she and former “Halik” actor Gab Lagman have been in a relationship in the past. She said she still has not experienced having a boyfriend. Gab recently said that he and Sanya have mutually agreed to part ways because of work.

“Naging maging okay kami na kaibigan. Pumupunta siya sa bahay, nagdadala siya ng flowers, pero hanggang do'n lang po talaga eh. Siguro dahil po tutok talaga ko sa trabaho ngayon. Pero hindi ko naman inaalis na nag-eentertain po talaga ko. Yes, hindi talaga naging kami. If sa kanya feeling niya, hayaan nalang natin siya. It's his life eh. Pero sa akin hindi po talaga naging kami,” Sanya stressed. 

SANYA LOPEZ
Philstar
