Actor, writer, producer and director Ariel Villasanta of the defunct duo Ariel and Maverick shares his life story in Kings of Reality Shows
After 10 years in limbo, Ariel & Maverick’s film finally coming out
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - October 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ariel Villasanta, the other half of the defunct comedy duo Ariel and Maverick, is back sans Maverick Relova. The wacky tandem, famous for their stylish get-ups and oversized accessories, used to tickle people’s funny bones in such comedy-reality TV shows as Totoo TV and The Misadventures of Maverick and Ariel.

Ariel recently appeared before the media to promote his and Maverick’s movie Kings of Reality Shows which was filmed 10 years ago. Initially titled First Ever Ever Movie Hollywood or Else (Ang Pinakamahabang Title ng Movie sa Balat ng Lupa), the movie finally hits the cinemas on Nov. 27 after getting shelved while it was in its final stretch of filming. Ariel said no one told them why the movie was not released.

Because Ariel hates regrets, he wasted no time and decided to push through with the film of his original concept despite lacking in funds. He mustered the courage to ask financial help from big personalities so that he could buy the rights to Kings of Reality Shows from GMA Films. The people who came to his rescue whether “financially or emotionally” were Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Sen. Bato dela Rosa, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, Rep. Strike Revilla and (wife) Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Raffy Tulfo, Mocha Uson, Joey de Leon, Coco Martin, Regine Tolentino, Jose Manalo, Empoy Marquez, Jasmine Trias, Suzette Ranillo, Cristina Decena (Ariel’s ex-wife), and the late Eddie Garcia and German “Kuya Germs” Moreno. They, too, appear as themselves in the movie.

“Through this film, makikita n’yo yung other side nila as real people because it is not scripted. Yun ang gusto kong abangan nila dito. What I like about the story is it’s not your typical scripted movie that requires one to memorize the lines. This one is very spontaneous lang,” said Ariel.

Kings of Reality Shows is the first reality movie in the Philippines that documents Ariel and Maverick’s journey to the US 10 years ago while they were trying to audition for American Idol Season 7. Since the film was canned, Ariel picked up the story where it left off and proceeded to write his true-to-life story.

“It’s about a struggling artist, which is me, who did everything to the point of asking financial help from several personalities at isinangla ko yung bahay ko para makumpleto yung movie. This is dedicated to my mommy Elvie and all the struggling artists,” said Ariel in a serious tone, adding, “Whatever happens, I am still thankful kasi ayoko sa lahat yung regrets eh. Ayokong dumating yung araw na nasa wheelchair na ako, sasabihin ko ‘bakit di ko sinubukan o lumaban?’ Anuman ang kahinatnan, maligaya na ako. At least I tried, but I still hope that moviegoers would spare time to watch it.”  

Asked about Maverick’s whereabouts, Ariel replied, “Si Maverick nasaktan talaga siya sa nangyari sa amin. He was hurt that’s why he ventured into something else… I think he’s busy. Medyo hindi kami nagkakausap eh. Alam mo makikita sa pelikula kung nasaan siya eh. But he knows about this film so I hope he would attend the premiere night.”

Ariel also wishes to work with Maverick as an onscreen comedy tandem again soon. 

(Produced, written and directed by Ariel, Kings of Reality Shows starring Ariel and Maverick, is released under Solar Films and Lion’s Faith Production.)

