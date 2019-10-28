MOVIES
Instagram image posted by Claudine Barretto shows President Duterte condoling with Gretchen prior to a scuffle at the wake of the family patriarch at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City last Wednesday. Read more at https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2019/10/19/1961523/no-end-sight-barretto-family-feud#pz1L7AYKVUUQT91f.99
The STAR/File via Instagram/Claudine Barretto, screenshot
Barretto family feud makes it to international news
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The Barretto sisters have made it to international media as Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported the ongoing feud among sisters and actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine.

In its online edition last October 27, South China Morning Post published the article "How Gretchen and Marjorie Barretto feud shocked Rodrigo Duterte and transfixed Filipinos."

“A brawl that began at the wake of late businessman Miguel Barretto, in front of the Philippine president, has spiralled into a battle between the women of his family on social media,” the newspaper said.

“Filipinos have been transfixed by the outbursts and confessions by actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine over men and money,” it added.

The article, written by Alan Robles, also reported how President Duterte got shocked when the brawl erupted in front of him that it needed the Presidential Security Guard to separate the sisters.

The report also showed how Filipinos are transfixed to the issue as the Philippines’ Department of Transportation needed to issue a warning for Filipinos to keep their eyes on the road and not on their smartphones to know the latest happenings on the Barretto sisters.

Meanwhile, the ongoing family feud looks like to be on ceasefire as Gretchen was recently silent in her Instagram account. She is yet to post an Instagram story today.

Marjorie, meanwhile, posted a photo on her Instagram account. The photo shows her bonding with their mom, Inday, daughter Dani and niece Nicole over the weekend.

"There are good days, and there are bad days... yesterday was good. Thank you Lord," she captioned the photo.  

It can be recalled that during last week’s interview with Noli de Castro of “TV Patrol,” businessman Atong Ang, who Marjorie blamed to be the alleged cause for the fight at the wake, pleaded the family to stop fighting.

When asked what’s his message for the Barrettos, Atong said they should start talking and making peace for the sake of their mother. 

“Sa inyong mga Barretto, since naging parang family ko kayo, nilalahat ko na kayo: Namatay na ‘yung tatay niyo. Ngayon, nag-iisa na ang nanay niyo. Magtulong-tulong na lang kayo, magbigay kayo ng pera, buhayin niyo, pilitin niyong maka-survive ang nanay niyo,” he said.

“Kung ako kayo, magkabati-bati na kayo. Tutal, ang media naman natutuwa lang pag nagkakagulo kayo, e. Anyway, nakakatulong naman kayo, nagkakaroon ng libangan ang mga tao. Kung gusto niyo ituloy ‘yan, mga artista naman kayo, ituloy niyo. Pero suggestion ko lang, tigilan niyo na.”

Recommended
