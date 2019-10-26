MOVIES
File photo shows Miss Earth Philippines Janelle Lazo Tee. Janelle failed to make the Top 10 of the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant on Saturday at the Cove Manila, Parañaque City. 
File photo
Philippines' Janelle Lazo Tee fails to make it in Miss Earth 2019
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 6:32 p.m.) — Philippine bet Janelle Lazo Tee failed to make the Top 10 of the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant which was won by Nellys Pimentel from Puerto Rico on Saturday at the Cove Manila, Parañaque City. 

The 28-year-old beauty queen from Pasig City failed to advance, finishing instead at the Top 20.

Miss Earth 2018 Phuong Khanh Nguyen from Vietnam passed on her crown to Pimentel, who beat 84 other candidates in the competition.

Emanii Davis from the USA was named Miss Earth Air, Czech Republic's Klara Vavruskova as Miss Earth Water and Belarus' Alisa Manenok as Miss Earth Air. 

The last time that the Philippines won in the pageant was in 2017 when Miss Earth Philippines Karen Ibasco won the crown.

Early Saturday, Miss Philippines Samantha Ashley Lo also failed to make it to the Top 20 of the 2019 Miss Grand International pageant in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela.

