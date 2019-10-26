MOVIES
MUSIC
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP
Kanye West releases new album 'Jesus Is King'
Maggy Donaldson (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 9:04am

HOLLYWOOD — Critically acclaimed rapper, award-winning producer, fashion designer, Donald Trump supporter, Kim Kardashian's husband -- messiah?

Kanye West is a man who wears many hats -- including the Trump campaign's signature red MAGA cap -- but in recent months, he has shed his myriad personas to reveal himself as a born-again weaver of gospel and rap.

After blowing past yet another release time for his long-anticipated album, West finally dropped "Jesus Is King" on Friday, coinciding with the release of its companion IMAX film of the same name.

His new work paints a portrait of the artist as a saved man, coming in a year that's seen West tour with his impromptu "Sunday Service" performances, a church-esque concert series featuring gospel choirs.

The IMAX film, which clocks in at approximately 30 minutes, shows a Sunday Service at Roden Crater in Arizona's Painted Desert.

It primarily features static shots of a choir, and ends on West gently singing a rendition of his song "Street Lights," from 2008's "808s & Heartbreak," to a baby that appears to be his son Psalm.

West's ninth studio album sees the mercurial artist who long imbued his rap with gospel further enmesh the two.

Elements of the old Yeezy appear — clever rhymes, catchy beats, smart samples — but the artist decidedly tilts the balance toward music with a stronger message of evangelical salvation.

"I been working for you my whole life / Told the devil that I’m goin' on a strike," West raps on “Hands On,” the ninth song on the 11-track album that features appearances from jazz saxophonist Kenny G and rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

'The sacred and the profane' 

West's gospel-tinged rap underscores the complex relationship between two seemingly disparate strains of music rooted in black culture.

The genre known as gospel rap emerged in the 1980s, not long after hip-hop itself, but stayed in underground circles and received little formal industry backing.

Josef Sorett, a religion and African-American studies scholar, correlates the hiving off of gospel rap to the emergence of gangster rap, which sees artists boast of violence, misogyny and drug use.

"There is a perception of hip-hop as being fundamentally opposed to religious tradition -- a distinction between the sacred and the profane," the Columbia University professor told AFP.

But largely thanks to West and fellow Chicago artist Chance the Rapper, a new holy hip-hop has re-emerged in the mainstream.

West's overt faith on his 2004 critically beloved hit "Jesus Walks" -- which featured gospel wails and martial beats -- did not prevent its play on non-Christian radio, marking a shift of sorts. 

After "Jesus Walks" but prior to West's revivalism, Chance had furthered the mainstreaming of gospel-influenced hip-hop with his much-touted 2016 mixtape "Coloring Book."

$200 sweatshirts

Sorett sees West's efforts to "transcend boundaries" of genre as "less of a gospel aesthetic than maybe a broader sense of an artistic vision."

"It seems to be a notion of personal spirituality -- what is often described as indicative of a new generation that is less tied to institutions or to politics, but to individually driven spirituality."

Some critics have dismissed West's new direction as little more than marketing -- his Sunday Service merch includes sweatshirts in the $200 range and $50 socks.

"Folks often think of commerce and Christianity as opposed, but they've long been entangled, so it sort of makes sense," Sorett said.

Moving target

Some critics link West's biblical shift to his tabloid-perfect outbursts, brush with politics, and struggles with mental health in recent years.

The Grammy-winning performer has openly discussed his battle with bipolar disorder, telling talk show host David Letterman this year: "I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up."

"It's like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

At a recent Sunday Service in Utah, West defended his decision to back Trump; last October, he delivered a lengthy soliloquy to a president who many deem racist, telling him he loved him to the dismay of many Democrats and fellow artists.

On Thursday, he offered another explanation: "For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals. Like, 'No! Not Kanye!'"

In that wide-ranging interview aired with Apple Music, West also said a 10th, "Sunday Service" inspired album could drop on Christmas.

Considering the shambolic "Jesus Is King" rollout, fans probably shouldn't plan a listening session under the tree just yet.

"The more I am in service to God, I just clear my head and just wake up more empty every day and let God do the driving and just use me as he may," West said in the interview. 

"You make plans and God laughs."

KANYE WEST KIM KARDASHIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Atong Ang on his relation with Gretchen: Tony Boy Cojuangco knows
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Businessman Atong Ang, who actress Marjorie Barretto pointed as the one who instigated the tension that led to a family brawl...
Entertainment
Atong Ang explains viral photos with Gretchen Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Businessman Atong Ang has clarified his viral photos with Gretchen Barretto.
Entertainment
Atong Ang to Marjorie Barretto: Be scared of Echiverri family, not me
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Apart from explaining his viral photos with actress Gretchen Barretto, businessman Atong Ang also reacted on Marjorie Barretto’s...
Entertainment
Barretto vs Gutierrez: Gretchen drags Ruffa, Annabelle Rama into family feud
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto criticized Ruffa Gutierrez after Ruffa commented on Julia Barretto’s post in Instagram.
Entertainment
Atong Ang mum on real score with Nicole Barretto
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Businessman Atong Ang was firm that actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto are just his “friends.”
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Samantha Lo fails to make it to Miss Grand International top 20; fans in outrage
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
“Miss Grand Latina,” many fans commented on the pageant’s live Facebook video, referring to the mostly Latin...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
How Wil Dasovich beat the Big C
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
Looking at him now, you won’t think that the influencer (with more than two million followers) has, in two years, been...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Erik Matti’s Food Lore episode goes to Tokyo filmfest
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Erik Matti is set to serve the international audience an “inclusive” narrative about Filipino life and culture...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Kapamilya shows love to our sailors & marines
By Kane Errol Choa | 10 hours ago
They protect our seas and shores to safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. They are the sailors and marines of the Philippine...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
The sound of silence
By Ferdinand Topacio | 10 hours ago
Silence isn’t empty, it’s full of answers,” said a poster in my elementary school library. In Isa Pa, With...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with