Kapamilya shows love to our sailors & marines

They protect our seas and shores to safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. They are the sailors and marines of the Philippine Navy.

Recently, our nation’s heroes from the naval force had the chance to just sit back, relax, laugh and have fun with some of the country’s biggest stars in ABS-CBN’s Saludo sa Sundalong Pilipino event held at the Bonifacio Naval Station in Taguig City.

Tirso Cruz III, who recently played a former military officer in The General’s Daughter, led the artists in the eighth staging of the Kapamilya network’s event in honor of the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Maaasahan mo sila at any given time. When you need help, they are always there, whether in times of war or even in times of calamity. ‘Yung mga binabaha, mga binabagyo, sila ‘yung usually na first responders. This is our own small way, kaming mga taga-showbiz, to show them na we are very grateful, na kami ay nagpapasalamat na nandiyan sila,” the veteran actor said.

With him in the star-studded program was co-star Janice de Belen, who judged with him in an acting challenge, where several sailors and marines had to reenact a scene in their teleserye that went viral online.

All throughout the program, which was hosted by comedian Eric Nicolas and Roxanne Barcelo, ABS-CBN showcased the talents of the our Navy men and women.

A rock band composed of servicemen opened and closed the program, while others were able to perform a duet with the likes of Lie Reposposa and Shawntel Cruz of PBB Otso, Lance Busa of Idol Philippines and Pokwang.

A few were also coaxed to dance onstage with GT members Sammie Rimando, Krissha Viaje and Joana Hipolito, or off stage with the charming Ritz Azul of Los Bastardos. More people chose to just cheer and take pictures of the performances, including that of other Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Otso alumni like JC, Hanie, Tori, Camille and Abi.

But none elicited more cheers than when a marriage proposal happened right in front of everyone between two members of the Navy. It was a romantic moment that truly showed that our heroes from the armed forces are just like any one of us, making their sacrifices for the nation even more admirable.

On behalf of all Kapamilya, ABS-CBN head of Integrated Public Service Jun Dungo reiterated the network’s appreciation and respect for our soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines.

“We are grateful for the huge sacrifices you make. We salute your heroism and dedication to protect our nation,” he said.

Speaking for the Philippine Navy, acting flag officer in command and commander, Philippine Fleet Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo AFP was also very thankful for the time and effort spent by ABS-CBN to bring cheers and smiles to members of the Navy and their families.

“On behalf of your Philippine Navy and their dependents, we’d like to express our heartfelt gratitude to ABS-CBN’s executives, chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, the stars who are here to brighten up our day, and the staff of this program for the teamwork to make this day successful. Indeed today is a welcome respite for many of our personnel, from our 24-hour duty protecting our seas to secure our collective future as a nation,” he said.

Saludo sa Sundalong Pilipino began in 2017. From its first staging at the AFP Medical Center in V. Luna, it has gone to different military camps in the country from Nueva Ecija to as far as Cagayan de Oro to pay tribute to our soldiers, and provide them love and entertainment while they are away from their families to fulfill their duties to the country.