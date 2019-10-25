WATCH: Samantha Lo shows 'Maria Clara' walk at Miss Grand International preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International Philippines 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo has finally revealed her signature walk for the pageant.

Created by Carlos Buendia Jr., the same choreographer behind Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's famed "lava walk," Lo's "Maria Clara" walk also includes swaying hips, like the lava walk, but with a sharp turn and a striking pose in the end.

Gray commented with four hearts on Samantha's Instagram post showing a video of her practicing the walk with Buendia.

Lo is now a frontrunner in the competition's swimsuit and national costume poll. She is also in the top 10 most popular among fans.

If successful, Lo could become the Philippines' first Miss Grand International winner. The finals will be on October 25 in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela. — Video from Facebook/Miss Grand International

RELATED: WATCH: Pageant organizer gives update on Samantha Lo’s passport issue