Meet the squad: All-Filipino glam team behind Miss Grand Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that Miss Grand Japan is being handled by an all-Filipino team?

Aside from Philippine bet Samantha Lo, the country is also represented in the international pageant Miss Grand International by an all-Filipino creative team from the pageant industry. They are the glam team behind Japanese candidate, Adeline Minatoya.

Show director Jed Velasco said this Philippine production team composed of trainers, photographer, creative director, stylists, hair and make-up artists and fashion designers, also handle the Miss Grand Japan pageant for two years now.

This was in coordination with shoe designer and pageant enthusiast Jojo Bragais, who also designed the shoes of current Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

Jojo used to judge in the pageant and provide shoes for the candidates in 2017 before the Philippine team got into official production in 2018.

At present, Jed is the pageant show director while Jojo is the creative consultant. The pageant’s national director is Eriko Carolina Yoshii.

“Every year we travel to Japan to handle their show---from planning to execution, everything is Filipino,” Jed told Philstar.com.

Jed said they take inspiration from our very own Binibining Pilipinas pageant and just put their own flavor.

He said they are grateful to handle Miss Grand Japan as the Japanese press describe it as the “grandest and most innovative pageant” in the land of the rising sun.

Twenty-four-year-old Adeline, the Japanese bet to the international pageant, is the product of this Philippine-handled pageant.

At present, the team is not in Venezuela where the pre-pageant competition and the coronation are taking place. But Velasco said they are in charge of guiding Adeline in her pageant journey through online communication.

Jed said Adeline trained in the Philippines for three weeks under pageant camp Kagandahang Flores. KF produced several beauty queens over the years, including current Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados.

Adeline’s gown, costumes and looks were also prepped by the following Filipino creatives:

Photography – Mark Neto Diaz

Creative director – Vhee Co

Stylist – Aura Nicole de Jesus

Hair and make-up – Arnel Palmera

Gowns – Louis Pangilinan and Don Cristobal

Costume designer – Don Cristobal

Shoes – Jojo Bragais

On the other hand, the walk of Adeline is prepared by KF founder Rodgil Flores.

READ: ‘Pinoy pride': Miss Grand Japan’s national costume is Filipino-made

‘No competition’

While the Filipino creative team is handling Miss Grand Japan, Jed said the team is not in competition with the Philippines.

“There should be no conflict dapat. At the end of the day, we will always cheer for the Philippines. But it’s not bad naman to help other countries. Actually, nakaka-proud that they seek our expertise 'di ba?” Jed told Philstar.com.

As early as now, Jed said they are already planning for the Miss Grand Japan 2020 which he said will be bigger. He added that more Filipinos will be invited to the team.

“It’s set on July 9, 2020 – week before the Olympics,” he said.

In 2018, the venue for the pageant can only accommodate 400 while the 2019 venue has a 1,800-seating capacity. They are looking into having a bigger venue that could accommodate up to 3,000 audience in Shinjuku.

Last year, Miss Grand Japan Haruka Oda, whom they also handled, finished 4th runner-up in Miss Grand International 2018.

This year, Adeline and Samantha are also looking into taking home their respective crowns with the coronation night set Friday evening (Venezuela time) in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela.