Businessman Atong Ang
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
Atong Ang to Marjorie Barretto: Be scared of Echiverri family, not me
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 8:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from explaining his viral photos with actress Gretchen Barretto, businessman Atong Ang also reacted on Marjorie Barretto’s statement during her interview with Karen Davila.

During Marjorie’s interview with Davila on Tuesday, the actress pleaded Ang not to harm her, now that he was named in the controversy.

Marjorie alleged that Ang was in a relationship with her niece, Nicole, and is in a relationship with her sister, Gretchen.

“Sa drama niyo, sa away niyo, wala akong pakialam diyan,” Ang addressed Marjorie in another interview with “TV Patrol’s” Noli de Castro on Thursday.

According to Ang, Marjorie should be scared not of him but of former Caloocan City Mayor Recom Echiverri’s family since she admitted in the interview with Karen that she is Recom’s “mistress.”

READ: 'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter

“Kung may dapat kang katakutan, I think ‘yung family ni Recom. Idineklara mong kabit ka, e. Dapat kang matakot, may mga anak ‘yon. Doon ka dapat matakot,” Atong said.

“Sa akin, hindi kita kaano-ano, ni hindi ka nga natsismis na girlfriend ko, so bakit kita sasaktan?”

Atong assured Marjorie that she has nothing to fear from his end.

“Kung binulgar mo ako, huwag kang mag-alala. Sikat naman ako talaga. Ang daming nagbubulgar sa akin, kaya okay lang. Baliwala sa akin ‘yun. Hindi nga ako artista, talagang open ang buhay ko sa tao,” he added.

Ang was embroiled into the controversy when he reportedly showed up with Gretchen at the wake of the Barretto patriarch last week. 

During the interview with Davila, Marjorie claimed that it was Ang who instigated the tension at the wake.  

READ: 'It's Gretchen who broke down': Marjorie Barretto narrates version of what happened at dad's wake

“(They) said, kung puwede umalis muna sila Nicole at ‘yung mga kapatid niya, dahil parating si Gretchen at si Atong. Bigla na lang lumuha (si Nicole). Apo siya, e. She had more right in the wake," Marjorie said.

“Tapos siyempre napapahiya siya sa aming lahat, kasi very present si Atong sa lahat ng family gatherings namin in that almost five years, as the boyfriend of Nicole. Napapahiya rin naman si Nicole na papasok silang (Gretchen and Ang) magkasama. Parang sampal na sa pagmumukha niya ‘yon. It was not the place to do that,” she added.

Atong earlier denied in a statement that he and Nicole had a relationship after Nicole reportedly revealed that Gretchen stole Atong from her.

ATONG ANG GRETCHEN BARRETTO MARJORIE BARRETTO
