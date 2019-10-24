MOVIES
Judy Ann Santos still hoping for movie with Claudine Barretto
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos is still hoping to do a movie with Claudine Barretto. 

In a recent interview with the media after the press conference of her new teleserye “Starla,” Juday said nothing is impossible in the industry today. 

“Wala naman nang imposible sa panahon ngayon eh. At saka lagi ko namang sinasabi na I'm looking forward to work with Claudine. Totoo yan, ilang years ko na sinasabi na sana at some point makagawa kami ng pelikula together kasi it will be really nice to work with her,” she said. 

Juday and Claudine were the biggest stars of ABS-CBN in the 1990s. They shared the title “Teleserye Queen” back then because of their top-rating soap operas. 

Meanwhile, Juday was also asked by reporters if she’s willing to do a movie about a May-December love affair.

“Hindi, hindi na kaya ng powers ko 'yan. Ibigay na natin 'yan sa mga sexy; okay na ko sa mga kontrabida. Parang hindi ko na talaga kaya. Para kasing nung panahon ko na love team, love team na ko, rurok na 'yon ng pakikipaghalikan ko eh,” she said. 

“Graduate na ko dun; may mga anak ako, may asawa ko. I know it's part of being an actress to accept 'yung role na ibigay sayo pero para sa akin kasi natapos na ko do'n, nagawa ko na 'yon,” she added.  

