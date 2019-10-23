MOVIES
Miss Grand Japan Adeline Minatoya wore a 12-layered highly complex kimono designed by Filipino international fashion designer Don Cristobal.
Instagram.com/Don Cristobal
‘Pinoy pride': Miss Grand Japan’s national costume is Filipino-made
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Lo is not the only Filipino representation in international pageant Miss Grand International as Japanese bet to the pageant Adeline Minatoya also donned a Filipino-made costume.

During the national costume competition held in Venezuela early this week, Adeline wore a 12-layered highly complex kimono designed by Filipino international fashion designer Don Cristobal.

In an Instagram post, Don shared Adeline’s photo showing her as an empress and a black ninja as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss Grand Japan ADELINE MINATOYA is wearing a highly complex kimono inspired by "j?nihitoe" this 12 layered robe is one of the most expensive items of Japanese clothing worn only by court-ladies in Japan . This EMPRESS is now ready to IMPRESS because she has a SURPRISE as she turned into a BLACK NINJA ready to battle and to get the PRIZE. The WARRIOR EMPRESS – JAPAN . Miss Grand International Japan 2019 , Adeline Minatoya @missgrandjapan_adeline Photography | Mark Neto Diaz @themarknetodiaz Creative Director | Vhee Co @vheecostyle Stylist | Aura Nicole de Jesus @missauranicole Hair and Make Up | Arnel Palmera @arnelpalmera Costume Designer | Don Cristobal @dondoncristobal National Director | Eriko Yoshii @miss_japan Special thanks to Jed Velasco @jedvelasco and Jojo Bragais @bragaisjojo #missgrandinternational #MISSGRANDJAPAN #MGJ #BESTOFMISS #?????????? #??????? #dc #designerph #costumedesigner #newfdap

A post shared by Don Cristobal (@dondoncristobal) on

“This EMPRESS is now ready to IMPRESS because she has a SURPRISE as she turned into a BLACK NINJA ready to battle and to get the PRIZE. The WARRIOR EMPRESS – JAPAN,” Don wrote.

According to Don, the costume was inspired by "j?nihitoe," a set of formal and highly complex kimono garments worn only by court-ladies in Japan. He added that it is one of the most expensive items of Japanese clothing.

Adeline failed to make it to the top 20 of national costume competition but she managed to earn 6,300 reactions, 160 comments and 242 shares.

Meanwhile, Philippines’ Samantha earned a spot at the top 20 and garnered 120,000 reactions, 6,800 comments and 12,000 shares, as of posting.

READ: Philippines' Samantha Lo a front-runner at Miss Grand International 2019 Best in National Costume

Around 60 candidates are competing for the Miss Grand International crown with coronation night to be held in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela.

