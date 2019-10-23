‘Pinoy pride': Miss Grand Japan’s national costume is Filipino-made

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Lo is not the only Filipino representation in international pageant Miss Grand International as Japanese bet to the pageant Adeline Minatoya also donned a Filipino-made costume.

During the national costume competition held in Venezuela early this week, Adeline wore a 12-layered highly complex kimono designed by Filipino international fashion designer Don Cristobal.

In an Instagram post, Don shared Adeline’s photo showing her as an empress and a black ninja as well.

“This EMPRESS is now ready to IMPRESS because she has a SURPRISE as she turned into a BLACK NINJA ready to battle and to get the PRIZE. The WARRIOR EMPRESS – JAPAN,” Don wrote.

According to Don, the costume was inspired by "j?nihitoe," a set of formal and highly complex kimono garments worn only by court-ladies in Japan. He added that it is one of the most expensive items of Japanese clothing.

Adeline failed to make it to the top 20 of national costume competition but she managed to earn 6,300 reactions, 160 comments and 242 shares.

Meanwhile, Philippines’ Samantha earned a spot at the top 20 and garnered 120,000 reactions, 6,800 comments and 12,000 shares, as of posting.

Around 60 candidates are competing for the Miss Grand International crown with coronation night to be held in Poliedro de Caracas, Venezuela.