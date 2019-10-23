'Possessed, paranoid': Gretchen Barretto reacts to Marjorie's tell-all 

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto has addressed issues raised by her sister Marjorie during the latter’s tell-all interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila on Tuesday.

First, Gretchen explained why she did not visit their father in the hospital.

“I was not allowed to go to the hospital because of your outbursts & because there will be more tension for me to see EX MAYOR ECHIVERRI (who claudine will file a molestation case against right after the 40th day),” Gretchen said.

In the interview with Davila, Marjorie admitted that Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter. Gretchen and sister Claudine claim that the former Caloocan mayor molested Claudine.

Gretchen said that since their mom sided with Claudine on the alleged harassment issue, Marjorie did not invite their mother to their father’s birthday party at her house, which triggered their dad to fall ill.

“The attack of your father, as you say happened (as told to me by our mother is because you ARRANGED a lunch party for dad to spite mom for being on claudine side ( you did not invite mom & that caused a huge dispute between our parents & the rest is history.”

Gretchen advised her sister to stop being angry and “paranoid.”

“Lets stick to each point so people will better understand THE TRUTH) fyi/ RELAX YOU ARE RADIATING WITH SO MUCH ANGER & ENVY & HIGHLY PARANOID. ( I DO NOT HAVE THE POWER TO ORCHESTRATE A GRAND ENTRANCE WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE PHILIPPINES ???????? PRRD WAS KIND ENOUGH TO OFFER TO SEE ME AT THE WAKE & Only then , i was hoping you COULD CONTROL YOUR ANGER & overwhelming FEAR OF THE TRUTH.”

In the next posts, Gretchen made fun of Marjorie’s screenshots from the interview with Karen. Gretchen captioned one photo as “POSSESSED,” and with an inline text on the photo that read, “Hindi ka ba napapagod Marjorie hahaha.”

The other photo showed a very angry Marjorie with an inline text that said, “Si Gretchen ang nag nervous breakdown.”

“Oo ate , oo ate , ikaw na ang kalmado. Ikaw na ang mabuting anak . Ikaw na nga lahat im longing for the peace you radiate, ate marjorie baldivia itchy -very goooood,” Gretchen said as caption.

