Marjorie Barretto
Pang-Masa/File
'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Marjorie Barretto has finally admitted that former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter.

“Recom Echiverri is the father of my youngest daughter. That’s all I have to say,” Marjorie told ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila in an interview on Tuesday.

Marjorie was referring to seven-year-old Erich, who was only shown to the public last February 2018.

Marjorie said that she’s a strong woman, but admitted that she’s weak when it comes to love.

“Alam mo, hindi ako perfect. I’m very strong in many ways, pero sa pag-ibig talaga, mahina ako. I’m sorry, I’m not very proud of it. That is the reason why I was not announcing to the public,” she said.

“I wasn’t claiming to be perfect, pero ayoko nang makasakit ng ibang tao pa. Maraming masasaktan, e, kung magiging garapal ako. That’s the reason why I kept it. I’m sorry, I’m not perfect. Mali po talaga na I fell in love with a married man. Pero ito na po ‘yun e,” she added.

Prior to Echiverri, Marjorie has a daughter, Dani, with actor Kier Legaspi; and three kids with comedian Dennis Padilla – Julia, Claudia and Leon.

Meanwhile, Marjorie also addressed the rumor that she’s selling her children for money.

“I would like to address this to everybody: My children are not for sale. I don’t even have much wealthy friends to sell my children to. My children work very, very hard. Matitino po ang mga anak ko,” she said.

“I understand where this is coming from. Maybe they think the mother’s a mistress, and maybe they think she’s a mistress for money. But that’s not the truth. I’m not a mistress for money,” she added. 

