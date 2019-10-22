Laguna beauty Leren Mae Bautista crowned Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Leren Mae Bautista has just been crowned 2nd runner-up at the 2019 Miss Globe pageant held in Ulcinj, Montenegro on Tuesday morning.

In its Facebook page, Binibining Pilipinas congratulated Leren.

"We are so proud of your impressive performance, and the way you embodied the true beauty and elegance of a Binibini. You are truly a Filipina worth emulating," Binibining Pilipinas said.

"Congratulations Queen Leren!! Good start for this year's batch of Binibinis," a fan commented on the pageant organizer's post.

Alejanda Diaz De Leon Soler of Mexico succeeded China's Yu Yizhou as the new Miss Globe. Trinidad and Tobago's Carla Jean Lares was hailed as 1st runner-up.

Shauna Griffiths of Canada is 3rd runner-up while Kristýna Malírová of Czech Republic is 4th runner-up.

The 26-year-old Leren vied to become the Philippines' third Miss Globe titleholder after Maricar Balagtas (2001) and Ann Colis (2015).

Before the pageant, the five-foot-eight model from Laguna made noise for her Maranao princess-inspired national costume designed by Filipino designer Chico Estiva.

Originally from Los Baños, Laguna, Bautista has a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba. She was hailed as Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2015.

Since she was bullied in her younger years for her morena skin and height, Leren has been a staunch advocate against bullying.

"Don’t stop when you’re tired. Stop when you’re done... Lalaban para sa Pilipinas!" she said in her latest Instagram post before finishing 2nd runner-up in the pageant.