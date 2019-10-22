MOVIES
Leren Mae Bautista is Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up
Miss Globe website, screenshot via Facebook/Bb. Pilipinas
Laguna beauty Leren Mae Bautista crowned Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 7:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Leren Mae Bautista has just been crowned 2nd runner-up at the 2019 Miss Globe pageant held in Ulcinj, Montenegro on Tuesday morning.

In its Facebook page, Binibining Pilipinas congratulated Leren. 

"We are so proud of your impressive performance, and the way you embodied the true beauty and elegance of a Binibini. You are truly a Filipina worth emulating," Binibining Pilipinas said.

"Congratulations Queen Leren!! Good start for this year's batch of Binibinis," a fan commented on the pageant organizer's post.

Alejanda Diaz De Leon Soler of Mexico succeeded China's Yu Yizhou as the new Miss Globe. Trinidad and Tobago's Carla Jean Lares was hailed as 1st runner-up. 

Shauna Griffiths of Canada is 3rd runner-up while Kristýna Malírová of Czech Republic is 4th runner-up.

The 26-year-old Leren vied to become the Philippines' third Miss Globe titleholder after Maricar Balagtas (2001) and Ann Colis (2015).

Before the pageant, the five-foot-eight model from Laguna made noise for her Maranao princess-inspired national costume designed by Filipino designer Chico Estiva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A harvest of gold comes to life in this Maranaoan princess ensemble usually worn by royalties for a bountiful harvest.In opulent hues of red,gold,emerald and purple,hundreds and thousands of brass coiled ornaments sewn to form fringes that mimic the sway of the long grain grass.The national costume also features a dome headdress inspired by the mosques of Mindanao encrusted in jade of emerald and celadon shades,rubies and crystals,a pair of dagger fans with blades resembling the long golden rice grains of Mindanao and it’s moniker as the Land of Promise.Intricately handcrafted to fit the queenly statuesque of our Philippine’s Representative to the Miss Globe Pageant @lerenmaebautista National Costume @chico.estiva Styling @vheecostyle @missauranicole Photography @themarknetodiaz Make-up @ayen_carmona Hair @jonaxlucas Acessories @arnelpapa

A post shared by C H I C O | E S T I V A (@chico.estiva) on

Originally from Los Baños, Laguna, Bautista has a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba. She was hailed as Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2015.

Since she was bullied in her younger years for her morena skin and height, Leren has been a staunch advocate against bullying.

RELATED: WATCH: Teary-eyed Miss Globe Philippines 2019 Leren Bautista recalls being bullying victim

"Don’t stop when you’re tired. Stop when you’re done... Lalaban para sa Pilipinas!" she said in her latest Instagram post before finishing 2nd runner-up in the pageant.

 

BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS MISS GLOBE
Philstar
