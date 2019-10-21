MOVIES
MUSIC
Meet Lennon impersonator
Gil Villa (The Philippine Star) - October 21, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It is quite a challenge to impersonate John Lennon, look as nearly as how he was, and sing almost exactly as he did. This, given his stature in music history and his life’s sensational nature up to the very bitter end. Yet, Michael Gagliano does it that good you would think he is employing some form of method acting into his sleeve to pull the trick. 

“You only need to love what you are doing to make it believable,” implied Michael after a quick chat with The STAR. 

Michael and other impersonators making up their own Beatles tribute ensemble find themselves currently in Manila to do an exclusive one-night Beatlemania performance for investors and buyers of The Estate Makati tonight at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Taguig.  

The Beatles tribute band is associated with the Let It Be production which established itself as one of West End’s most popular show after it opened in 2012. It made its North American debut in the spring of 2015.

Michael and his mates met members of the press at the Penthouse of Grand Hyatt Hotel last Thursday afternoon. They sampled their act by singing snippets of the largely Lennon-written classic Nowhere Man and Twist and Shout, the famous cover track The Fab Four recorded one take with Lennon’s rocking lead vocals during a marathon recording for their debut album in 1963. 

“It’s my first time here and flying over I did think about that incident when The Beatles were here in Manila,” he mused, “Of course, it went alright for us.”

When asked to name a Beatles song they most liked, all four members picked Lennon-penned tracks: Across The Universe, Happiness Is A Warm Gun, I Want You (She’s So Heavy) and Strawberry Fields Forever, which Michael chose. 

He related, “Strawberry Fields Forever was unlike any other track that came out before it. It made us think that The Beatles were really good they must have come from another planet.”

Historically, it’s the first of several psychedelic compositions The Beatles worked on after abandoning touring in 1966. 

Michael’s deep fondness of Lennon is grounded on his outlook of the legend who was assassinated in December 1980 by a deranged fan who asked for his autograph same day he was fatally shot. He said of the singer-songwriter, “Everybody loves John because he was always real. The Beatles were somehow representation of us human beings. People are either John, Paul, George or Ringo.”

The Beatles once again made waves following the recent top-spot return to the UK charts of the album they last recorded, Abbey Road — 50 years after its release. 

The Estate is the luxury high-rise development on Ayala Avenue designed by award-winning British architectural firm Foster+Partners led by its founder Norman Foster. SMDC and Federal Land, Inc. are behind the hosting of the special treat described as “quintessentially British.”

In the music scene, who else is that but The Beatles. 

JOHN LENNON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Where the hell was Lea Salonga?’
By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
Entering The Theatre at Solaire even when stage lights were still down for Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon...
Entertainment
'Palang-Ghana': Miss Earth Ghana 2019 strikes again with new viral punchline
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Earth Ghana 2019 Abena Appiah is viral once again after she pulled off a hilarious Pinoy beauty pageant introd...
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie gets honest with Boy Abunda about love and loss
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Why does love always come with pain?” Boy asked Angelina.
Entertainment
The prime of Gabby Concepcion
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
First thing first: Gabby Concepcion confirmed that his much-touted, long-overdue reteam-up with ex-wife Sharon Cuneta will...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: Why co-trainer Nicole Cordoves believes Samantha Lo can win Miss Grand International 2019
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves believed that Philippine representative to Miss Grand International...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Why it took Paul 3 years to produce Mañanita
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Any day now, director-producer Paul Soriano will go to Japan keeping his fingers crossed as his film, Mañanita, competes...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
With friends in Korina’s birthday treat
By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
There are three things I constantly tell the millennials (those born between 1981 to 1995) I work with in the office.
Entertainment
Maroon 5 returns with Memories
By Baby A. Gil | October 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The sexy pop star Adam Levine’s good-natured banter with country music star Blake Shelton in the talent show The Voice is badly missed. How could he leave?
1 hour ago
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Klea’s answered prayer
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 hour ago
“It’s an answered prayer…a dream come true.”
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Meet Lennon impersonator
By Gil Villa | 1 hour ago
It is quite a challenge to impersonate John Lennon, look as nearly as how he was, and sing almost exactly as he did.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with