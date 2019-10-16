MOVIES
John Lloyd Cruz in a scene in 'Culion'
YouTube/Culion Film, screenshot
It's official: New John Lloyd Cruz film among MMFF 2019 entries
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 5:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) selection committee has announced the four films that complete this year’s final entries.

The Iza Calzado-starrer “Culion,” which rounds in different social media sites last week due to John Lloyd Cruz's inclusion in its trailer, has made the cut. Completing the final entries are Coco Martin’s “3Pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon;” Judy Ann Santos’ “Mindanao;” and Miles Ocampo’s “Write About Love.”

The MMFF selection committee announced last July the first four movies that made the cut. These are “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity,” “The Mall The Merrier” and “Sunod,” which replaced the slot for "(K) Ampon" starring Kris Aquino.

It can be recalled that recently, Iza reacted on John Lloyd's statement that his was only a cameo role in “Culion.”

According to a report by ABS-CBN’s Push, Iza said she doesn’t think John Lloyd was upset to see himself in the movie's trailer.

“I don’t think he was upset. I don’t think so. I think he knew about it. It’s just that was his request, na not to make him the center of the promo. Which he wasn’t. I think he said it matter-of-factly. These are words and they can always be misconstrued. I don’t know how he said it, but I understand where he’s coming from and I respect him always naman,” Iza said.

Iza also confirmed that John Lloyd’s part in the movie was just a cameo, but a very important one for the character played by Meryll Soriano.

“It is a cameo. Even on that very evening (when the trailer was launched). Producer Shandi (Bacolod) said it, it’s a cameo. As a matter of fact, it’s one scene. But it’s a very important scene for Meryll (Soriano’s) character. Actually, feeling ko nga baka 'yun 'yung pinaka nakakiyak na moment eh. Ang sakit kasi nung moment na 'yun eh. Kasi sa lahat ng characters, parang kay Meryll 'yung masakit talaga eh. Memories are painful,” she said.

Iza also said that she didn’t see the trailer until the launch. She understands the team’s decision of putting John Lloyd in the trailer because he is who he is.

“But you know what, even if you put him sa gitna nun, same. And how can you not put him? It’s John Lloyd. And actually he’s the male figure in Meryll Soriano’s character. I have Joem (Bascon), Jasmine Curtis has Mike Liwag, who are both shown in the trailer. So we can’t leave Meryll’s male character, whatever he is in her life, out of the equation,” she said.

