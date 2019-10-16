'Palang-Ghana': Miss Earth Ghana 2019 strikes again with new viral punchline

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Ghana 2019 Abena Appiah is viral once again after she pulled off a hilarious Pinoy beauty pageant introduction.

“I want to end by saying water is life. Let's conserve water. Gumamit ng tabo, timba at palang-Ghana," Evelyn said in a trending video on Twitter.

Filipino Twitter users shared the video clip of Miss Ghana, saying she should win Miss Earth 2019 to be held in Okada Manila on October 26.

“Among the almost 90 delegates at @MissEarth 2019, Miss Ghana is the most popular on social media, especially here in Twitter. She trended twice with her witty, popular and relatable Filipino sayings. RT if you think she's going to win the crown this year,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Eto nanaman si Miss Ghana hahaha koronahan na yan!!!” another user commented.

“GIRL CAN MISS GHANA WIN ALREADY,” another user wrote.

Last week, Miss Ghana went viral online after she said: “Ang batang malakas kumain ay laging may Ghana!” in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Reports said that Abena is a close friend of MJ Lastimosa, her batchmate at Miss Universe 2014. She credited MJ for her knowledge about the country.

“I’m learning, she’s teaching me. She taught me… ‘Gana’ means ‘appetite,’ right? So I learned how to say, ‘Ang batang malakas kumain ay laging may Ghana!’” she said.