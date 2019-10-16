MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Earth Ghana 2019 Abena Appiah
Facebook/Abena Appiah
'Palang-Ghana': Miss Earth Ghana 2019 strikes again with new viral punchline
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Ghana 2019 Abena Appiah is viral once again after she pulled off a hilarious Pinoy beauty pageant introduction.

“I want to end by saying water is life. Let's conserve water. Gumamit ng tabo, timba at palang-Ghana," Evelyn said in a trending video on Twitter.

Filipino Twitter users shared the video clip of Miss Ghana, saying she should win Miss Earth 2019 to be held in Okada Manila on October 26.

“Among the almost 90 delegates at @MissEarth 2019, Miss Ghana is the most popular on social media, especially here in Twitter. She trended twice with her witty, popular and relatable Filipino sayings. RT if you think she's going to win the crown this year,” a Twitter user wrote.  

“Eto nanaman si Miss Ghana hahaha koronahan na yan!!!” another user commented.

“GIRL CAN MISS GHANA WIN ALREADY,” another user wrote.

Last week, Miss Ghana went viral online after she said: “Ang batang malakas kumain ay laging may Ghana!” in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Reports said that Abena is a close friend of MJ Lastimosa, her batchmate at Miss Universe 2014. She credited MJ for her knowledge about the country.

“I’m learning, she’s teaching me. She taught me… ‘Gana’ means ‘appetite,’ right? So I learned how to say, ‘Ang batang malakas kumain ay laging may Ghana!’” she said.

MISS EARTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao plays World War II hero in Hollywood movie
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao confirmed that he will play local hero Col. Macario Peralta Jr., leader of the Philippine Guerrilla resistance...
Entertainment
WATCH: Philippines' Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 preparations, signature walk
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
In previous press interviews, Gazini revealed that her evening gown designer at Binibining Pilipinas, Cary Santiago, is also...
Entertainment
Girls rule the 2019 Awit Awards
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Juan Karlos and his hit rocker Buwan did very well with two awards and he certainly dominated the People’s Choice category...
Entertainment
Jessy Mendiola already planning wedding with Luis Manzano
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola admitted that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano are already talking about marriage.
Entertainment
What Lee Seung Gi brought home from Phl visit
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
When K-drama superstar Lee Seung Gi arrived in Manila last Friday, Oct. 11, the first order of the day was a taste of the...
Entertainment
Latest
44 minutes ago
It's official: New John Lloyd Cruz film among MMFF 2019 entries
By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) selection committee has announced the four films that complete this year’s final...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Review: Maine Mendoza proves dramatic acting chops in ‘Isa Pa With Feelings’
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Here are some reasons why one should watch the movie, which is now showing in theaters nationwide.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Black Eyed Peas to perform new song at SEA Games in Philippines
1 day ago
Black Eyed Peas co-founder will.i.am said, “I wanted to reimagine ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ by Corona and...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz: From wizards to Batman, Catwoman
1 day ago
US actress Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the new "Batman" film starring Robert Pattinson, a Warner Bros. source told AFP...
Entertainment
Exclusive
1 day ago
In photos: Celebrities, politicians at 2019 Red Charity Gala
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Celebrities and politicians alike supported the fashion show for the benefit of Philippine Red Cross, Assumption HS 81 Foundation,...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with