Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin
Columbia Pictures/Released
Black Eyed Peas to perform new song at SEA Games in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pacing for the most-anticipated comeback in recent memory, Black Eyed Peas resurface with a smash hit arguably at par with their legendary run of hits.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers have collaborated with history-making reggaeton superstar J Balvin — who remains one of the hottest acts in the globe today and possibly the biggest Latin star of the millennium — as they share a new collaborative single titled “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)." This marks the group’s first release under their newly minted deal with Epic Records. 

The song heralds the arrival of the anxiously awaited Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album. It lands in stores and at all digital retailers on January 10. Meanwhile, "Bad Boys For Life," starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, opens in Philippine theaters on January 2020. It stands out as the third installment of the classic "Bad Boys" franchise, one of the most successful action series of all time.

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” similarly captures the high-octane action the franchise remains known for. Breaking boundaries, it fuses Black Eyed Peas’ inimitable hybrid of hip-hop and pop with Balvin’s incendiary and infectious take on reggaeton.

Fittingly, the word “Ritmo” translates to “Rhythm” in English. The song will hit Top 40, Latin, and Rhythm Crossover on Monday, November 4. Meanwhile, Colin Tilley (who also directed the music videos of Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna) helmed the accompanying music video intercut with explosive sequences from the movie.

After two decades signed to Jimmy Iovine’s Interscope Records, Black Eyed Peas find a home with Sylvia Rhone at Epic Records. 

Black Eyed Peas co-founder will.i.am said, “I wanted to reimagine ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ by Corona and give it a minimal, futurist, afro-fused reggaeton vibe. The final song and video feel like the classic next level futurism that the Black Eyed Peas are all about.”

Last week, Black Eyed Peas jetted to Brazil to co-Headline RockInRio. Meanwhile, they appeared on Luciano Hucks’ show the day after. Next up, they fly to Australia and New Zealand for the next leg of their tour, and then wrap up on stage at closing ceremony of the Sotheast Asian Games in a yet to be anounced venue in the Philippines on December 11 for a performance of “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).”

Last September 30, the group, minus Fergie, released their other comeback song, "eXplosion," in collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta. — Videos from YouTube/Black Eyed Peas

