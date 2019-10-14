WATCH: Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 date, venue

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados has dispelled rumors that the 2019 Miss Universe pageant will be held in the Philippines.

In an interview with Philstar.com last World Smile Day in Manila last October 4, Gazini said that Miss Universe has not yet announced an official date and venue for the competition.

Miss Universe also assumingly declared on its Wikipedia page: "The Miss Universe Organization has made no statements regarding where the competition will be hosted as of October 13, 2019."

Gazini's and the Miss Universe Organization's (MUO) statements dispel reports that the pageant would be held in South Korea, Israel, Brazil or reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray's country, the Philippines.

It can be recalled that Filipino politician and businessman Chavit Singson of LCS Group of Companies, which sponsored the 2016 pageant in the Philippines, said that the pageant this year would be held in Seoul, South Korea.

In May 2019, Richelle Singson-Michael, Chavit's daughter and one of the judges at the 2018 pageant, reportedly said that the Philippines was among the countries bidding to host the pageant again.

Brazil is said to be also interested since the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will declare Rio de Janeiro as World Capital of Architecture for 2020, and is reportedly looking to host more international events.

After Tel Aviv successfully hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Israel is also reportedly interested to host the pageant. But according to news site The Times of Israel, this would cause "difficulties" for participants from other countries that do not recognize the Jewish nation. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.