MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 date, venue
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados has dispelled rumors that the 2019 Miss Universe pageant will be held in the Philippines.

In an interview with Philstar.com last World Smile Day in Manila last October 4, Gazini said that Miss Universe has not yet announced an official date and venue for the competition.

Miss Universe also assumingly declared on its Wikipedia page: "The Miss Universe Organization has made no statements regarding where the competition will be hosted as of October 13, 2019."

Gazini's and the Miss Universe Organization's (MUO) statements dispel reports that the pageant would be held in South Korea, Israel, Brazil or reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray's country, the Philippines.

It can be recalled that Filipino politician and businessman Chavit Singson of LCS Group of Companies, which sponsored the 2016 pageant in the Philippines, said that the pageant this year would be held in Seoul, South Korea.

In May 2019, Richelle Singson-Michael, Chavit's daughter and one of the judges at the 2018 pageant, reportedly said that the Philippines was among the countries bidding to host the pageant again. 

Brazil is said to be also interested since the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will declare Rio de Janeiro as World Capital of Architecture for 2020, and is reportedly looking to host more international events.

After Tel Aviv successfully hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Israel is also reportedly interested to host the pageant. But according to news site The Times of Israel, this would cause "difficulties" for participants from other countries that do not recognize the Jewish nation. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

GAZINI GANADOS MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Marian Rivera on traffic issue
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Are the "super rich" like superstar Marian Rivera also affected by Metro Manila's heavy traffic, especially as the holidays...
Entertainment
Richard Gomez painting with six-figure price tag causes stir at 2019 ManilArt
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“RATED SPG ????” another Internet user said.
Entertainment
Two Pinoys among 12 Asians in Stand-Up, Asia! Season 4
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Brace yourselves for belly-aching laughter as 12 Asian comedians showcase their stuff, two of them Filipinos, in season four...
Entertainment
What will they think of next?
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
A few months ago, I was on my mobile phone with a male friend. After a few minutes, the conversation got very heated and I...
Entertainment
Lin-Manuel Miranda & his Phl connection
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The question must have been popped on him a few times so Lin-Manuel Miranda reacted with amusement when The STAR asked him,...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Philippines' Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 preparations, signature walk
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
In previous press interviews, Gazini revealed that her evening gown designer at Binibining Pilipinas, Cary Santiago, is also...
Entertainment
Moira is Pinoy bet for EMA’s Best Southeast Asian Act
By Baby A. Gil | October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Moira dela Torre of the soft and smoky tones and of the hit songs Malaya, Tagpuan, Titibo-tibo and Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw is the Philippines’ bet for Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards...
15 hours ago
Entertainment
15 hours ago
‘Mother-daughter’ bond at the heart of Maleficent sequel
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning feels fortunate to helm the sequel to the 2014...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘My favorite book is my baby book!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
It’s October! At ‘yan sa aki’y importante!
Entertainment
1 day ago
Atang dela Rama: ‘The First Star of Philippine Cinema’
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
Atang dela Rama is billed ‘The First Star of Philippine Cinema’ as she portrayed the title role in Dalagang Bukid...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with